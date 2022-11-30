Devotion, The One Hundred Years of Lenni and Margot, Lewis Center Hot Chicken Takeover

HCT Sandy Cropped - 1

Eat!

Columbus’ favorite joint for fried chicken is now taking over Lewis Center. With a simple, yet delicious menu of everyone’s favorite homestyle fixings, Hot Chicken Takeover is sure to please even the pickiest of eaters. Enjoy tenders, thighs, wings and more with a side of seasoned house fries or Ma’s Mac. Be sure to try the Lewis Center exclusive fried pickles too! Enter our Weekly Win for a chance at a gift card.

Looking for more food and fun?

Gingerbread Cottage Craft Show 2022 in Westerville on Saturday.

New Albany Ballet Company Nutcracker on Friday and Saturday

Fill a Cruiser Holiday Toy Drive in Dublin on Saturday.

Devotion Poster Cropped - 1

Watch

Deep in the throes of the Korean War, Jesse Brown, the first Black aviator in the U.S. Navy, and Tom Hudner, a fellow fighter pilot, share a strong comradeship. Starring Jonathan Majors as Brown and Glen Powell as Hudner, the pair ultimately changes the course of history in one of the war’s most brutal and thrilling battles. The triumphs and sacrifices of the duo make them some of most celebrated aviators in the history of the U.S. Navy.

We've got more than recommendations: Subscribe to WeekendScene for the best events in central Ohio and the chance to win weekly prizes!

Lenni and Margot Cropped - 1

Read

What does it mean to be alive? 17-year-old Lenni, a resident of the terminal ward in a Glasgow hospital does not let her broken family hinder her from making the most of her life. Rather, she uses her solitude to create her own close circle of friends. After joining an art class for individuals over 80, Lenni meets 83-year-old Margot, whose life is full of ups and downs. Together, the two illustrate the tale of the combined 100 years of their lives in The One Hundred Years of Lennie and Margot by Marianne Cronin. This is also this month's reading for the Dublin Life book club! For more information, email kgill@cityscenemediagroup.com.

For events going on this weekend in central Ohio, read the rest of WeekendScene.

Claire McLean is an editorial assistant at CityScene Media Group. Feedback welcome at feedback@cityscenemediagroup.com.