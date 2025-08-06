Freakier Friday, The Hounding and Astra Rooftop

Expand IMDb

Nearly two decades after their unforgettable body-swap, Tess and Anna Coleman are back – and the chaos is freakier than ever. Now a mom herself, Anna is juggling a wedding, a teenage daughter and a soon-to-be stepdaughter when another magical mishap throws all four of them into a wild identity crisis. As they stumble through each other's lives with familiar hilarity and heartfelt moments, the Colemans rediscover what it really means to walk in someone else's shoes. Freakier Friday brings a fresh, funny and nostalgic twist to the beloved original, with Jamie Lee Curtis and Lindsey Lohan returning in top form.

In The Hounding, author Xenobe Purvis delivers a haunting debut set in an 18th-century English village, Little Nettlebed, where five Mansfield sisters are increasingly viewed as suspicious, with neighborly whispers claiming they may be "turning into dogs." Narrated through rotating villager perspectives, the story explores how gossip and fear can unravel a community even as belief in witchcraft fades, and plays off of other strange happenings throughout Little Nettlebed as the mounting dread of a scorching drought plagues the village. Atmospheric and intriguingly unsettling, this novel poses a chilling question: is it safer to be a dog than an unconventional young woman in a world primed to fear difference?

Perched atop Park Street, Columbus' newest restaurant, Astra Rooftop, elevates dining with panoramic views of Goodale Park and the downtown skyline framed by floor-to-ceiling windows. The menu blends modern American dishes with European and Spanish influences – highlighting shareable plates and dramatic presentations, including a flaming tomahawk steak for six and table-side flaming cantaritos. From playful, sensory-forward cocktails to lush Mediterranean-meets-boho decor, Astra strikes a stylish welcome perfect for date nights, rooftop gatherings, or a night out above the city.

Aug. 9 is National Book Lovers Day and we're following legendary Parisian bookstore @shakespeareandcoparis to celebrate.

