King Gyros Greek Restaurant, Quarterback & Stay Sane in an Insane World: How to Control the Controllables and Thrive

Eat

Untitled design - 1

This Friday marks National Gyro Day and with the Greek Festival coming up, there is no better time to enjoy this classic Greek offering. King Gyros Greek Restaurant brings the tastes of the Mediterranean Sea to the streets of Columbus. The joint is 100% Greek-owned, and it offers a large but affordable menu. The pure lamb gyro is a fan favorite for frequenters of this Whitehall joint, but its dips served with warm pita bread or salads topped with homemade Greek Dressing are delicious alternatives as well. King Gyros offers more than 10 different flavors of baklava, in addition to its array of cheesecakes, apple turnover, Greek carrot cake and more classic Greek desserts. Head over to 400 S Hamilton Rd. and enjoy your gyros in the company of countless murals that line the walls of the eatery, or hit the drive-thru for a quick fix. Whichever way you choose to go Greek, you won’t regret celebrating National Gyro Day at this destination.

Watch

Untitled design - 1

Football season is back, and Netflix has a new docuseries to occupy your screen when Sunday Night football isn’t. Quarterback is a docuseries from NFL Films and Omaha Productions that follows three NFL quarterbacks as they navigate the 2022 season. Viewers get an inside look at the Kansas City Chiefs’ Patrick Mahomes, the Atlanta Falcons’ Marcus Mariota and the Minnesota Vikings’ Kirk Cousins across an eight-episode series. The show takes viewers off the field and into the homes of three very different quarterbacks as they battle the high stakes of a full NFL season. The three quarterbacks take cameras everywhere – from the field to the locker room to their own homes – providing an intimate gaze into the highs and lows that come with football’s leading role.

Looking for more recommendations: Subscribe to WeekendScene for the best events in central Ohio and the chance to win weekly prizes!

Read

Have you ever wondered how the nation’s best athletes stay motivated throughout rigorous training and remain composed under the eyes of millions of fans? For many accomplished athletes, such as Tom Brady and Michael Phelps, they turn to famous life coach Greg Harden for guidance. Harden has spent more than 30 years framing the minds of top-ranking athletes, teaching them how to remain committed to their craft while still devoting time to self-acceptance. Now, Harden is here to take his advice out of the locker rooms and onto the pages with his newest release, Stay Sane in an Insane World: How to Control the Controllables and Thrive. Learn from the man who has developed 50 NFL first-round draft picks on how to commit to yourself and destroy self-doubt. We may not all be professional athletes, but with this new self-help bestseller, we can think like one.

Don't miss out on what's happening this weekend! Read the rest of WeekendScene.

Megan Brokamp is an editorial assistant at CityScene Media Group. Feedback welcome at feedback@cityscenemediagroup.com.