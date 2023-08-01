COLO Market & Oyster Bar, Meg 2: The Trench, The Extraordinary Life of Sam Hell

Eat

Running out of time for a trip to the beach this summer? No need to worry. COLO Market & Oyster Bar brings the salty flavors of the sea to the comfort of Columbus. Formerly known as Coastal Local Seafood, this reimagined dining location offers fresh and sustainable seafood to both the Downtown and Bridge Park locations of the North Market. Although the restaurant’s gourmet lobster rolls are hard to pass up, its menu is also loaded with an assortment of fresh seafood options, including shrimp po’boys and a raw oyster bar. With National Oyster Day coming up this Saturday, this weekend is the perfect opportunity to embark on a culinary trip to the sea.

If a stomach full of seafood isn’t satisfying enough for those coastal desires, hop over to the cinema for this weekend’s newest box-office feature: Meg 2: The Trench. The film is a sequel to the hit Warner Bros. flick, The Meg, an adaptation of a Steve Alten novel that follows rescue diver Jonas Taylor. In the original, Taylor, played by action icon Jason Statham, fights against the megalodon to rescue his wife. In this sequel, Statham is back for an even bigger battle. During an expedition to uncover the secrets of the trench that the original megalodon escaped from, Taylor is informed that the biggest megalodon in history has escaped from the same trench, along with two additional vicious sharks. Taylor and his team must use their skills to protect the oceans and keep the horrific capabilities of these creatures at bay. Grab your popcorn, and take a chomp out of this ocean thriller.

Dublin Life Book Club’s August selection introduces, The Extraordinary Life of Sam Hell, the powerful story of a boy born with ocular albinism, causing him to have red pupils. Although classmates gave Sam Hell devilish nicknames as he struggled to fit in, his mother’s constant optimism and his friendship with a misfit crew kept him afloat as he came of age. Now, 40 years later, Sam works as an eye doctor, and past tragedies have tainted his perspective of reality. Determined to understand his circumstances and rework his frame of mind, Sam embarks on a journey of self-discovery. With compelling prose and intricate storytelling, readers will find a deep connection to Sam throughout his introspective expedition.

