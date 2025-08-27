The Hostage, The Wedding People and Bar Italia

Expand Netflix

Watch

Netflix's newest political thriller, Hostage, thrusts British Prime Minister Abigail Dalton (Suranne Jones) into a harrowing crisis when her husband is kidnapped in French Guiana and she's ordered to resign – or never see him again. Pressured on all sides, Dalton forms an uneasy, high-stakes alliance with French President Vivienne Toussaint (Julie Delpy), who must balance political scandal and personal survival under the threat of blackmail. Over the show's five tense episodes, these powerful leaders must work together amid betrayal, shifting loyalties and mounting danger. This limited series is a binge-worthy thriller, anchored by commanding performances and sharp political intrigue.

Read

Named best book of the year by several publications in 2024 and the most read book of Goodreads' 2025 Reading Challenge, The Wedding People by Alison Espach is equal parts witty, heartfelt and refreshingly original. The novel follows Phoebe Stone, who upon arriving at the grand Cornwall Inn in Newport, Rhode Island in a gorgeous gown and heels, is mistaken for a wedding guest by the others in the lobby. What they don't know is that Phoebe is there for a very different reason – and even though the bride has accounted for every possible catastrophe, she hasn't prepared for what Phoebe has planned. Both sharply humorous and profoundly moving, The Wedding People is a transformative story of love and loss, the power of human connection and how chance encounters have the ability to change one's life for the better.

Eat

Bar Italia, a charming New York icon, has brought its chic Italian-inspired dining experience to Columbus with a recently-opened location in Easton Town Center. Guests can enjoy a menu full of fresh, elevated takes on classic Italian dishes, from handmade pastas and wood-fired pizzas to seasonal small plates, all paired with an expertly-curated wine list and signature cocktails. The sleek, stylish space mirrors the original NYC vibe while offering a local twist perfect for any occasion – whether you're searching for a romantic date night spot or a relaxing break between shopping.

Follow

This week, we're following our favorite football team, @ohiostatefb, ahead of their home opener this Saturday. Go Bucks!

Ella Jay is an assistant editor at CityScene Media Group. Feedback welcome at ejay@cityscenemediagroup.com.