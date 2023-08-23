Cocky's Bagels, Gran Turismo & Stolen Focus: Why You Can't Pay Attention and How to Think Deeply Again

Eat

For the Cleveland natives and bagel connoisseurs that have been anxiously awaiting the arrival of this celebrated breakfast destination, the wait is finally over – Cocky’s Bagels has arrived in Columbus. Cocky’s Bagels originated in Cleveland in 2019, and it quickly gained fame thanks to its assortment of bagel options and signature bagel sandwiches. Creations such as Cocky’s – a sandwich stuffed with turkey, salami, egg, provolone, veggies topped with signature Cocky’s sauce – or classics such as its lox bagel or BLT have proven this eatery to be a staple breakfast destination in northeast Ohio. Cocky’s opened its doors on August 20, and it is located just south of Ohio State’s campus at 1484 N. High St. Whether you venture to its unique menu flavors such as maple French toast or enjoy a classic everything bagel, Cocky’s will deliver a satisfying crunch to your morning.

Watch

This weekend, Sony’s highly anticipated video game flick is finally arriving in theaters. Gran Turismo follows the true story of Jann Mardenborough, an expert gamer of the popular video game series, Gran Turismo, as he is recruited to take his skills off the console and onto the tracks. In this sports drama, marketing executive Danny Moore invents the GT Academy, a recruitment organization that trains skilled Gran Turismo players to transform into professional racecar drivers. This action-packed underdog story has been in the making for 10 years, and its star-studded ensemble cast combined with its thrilling storyline creates a movie that is enjoyable for video game fanatics and adrenaline junkies alike.

Read

As summer comes to a close and the laptops and school books re-emerge from their corners, there’s no better time to take a measure of our ability to focus. The New York Times Bestselling author Johann Hari’s latest self-help book, Stolen Focus: Why You Can’t Pay Attention – and How to Think Deeply Again, introduces readers to humanity’s collective inability to maintain focus. Hari details 12 reasons for diminishing attention spans and interviews leading experts on the reality behind our waning attention spans. However, Hari does not give readers a problem without providing an answer. This mind-altering read highlights how individuals can regain their focus and leaves readers both informed and motivated to think deeply again.

Megan Brokamp is an editorial assistant at CityScene Media Group. Feedback welcome at feedback@cityscenemediagroup.com.