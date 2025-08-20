Honey, Don't!, Forget Me Not and Chef-O-Nette

Expand IMDb

Watch

Directed and co-written by Ethan Coen alongside his wife, Tricia Cooke, Honey, Don't! is a darkly comedic neo-noir that follows private investigator Honey O'Donahue (played by The Substance star, Margaret Qualley) through a warped investigation of mysterious deaths linked to a cult-like church in rural California. The film's sharp wit, stylized violence and theatrical flair are reminiscent of a surreal 1940s thriller –reimaged with a queer twist as Honey tangles with flirtation and deception alongside police officer, MG Falcone (Aubrey Plaza), and the evil Reverend Drew Devlin (Chris Evans). After its world premiere in Cannes' Midnight Screenings section, where it earned a rousing standing ovation, the film is set to hit theaters on Aug. 22. Packed with oddball characters, tongue-in-cheek humor and a bold feminist perspective, Honey, Don't! promises to be an eccentric but intriguing piece of cinema.

Read

In Stacey Willingham's highly anticipated summer thriller, Forget Me Not, investigative journalist Claire Campbell returns to her South Carolina hometown after a two-decade absence – the same town her older sister, Natalie, vanished from 22 years ago – to care for her injured mother. Seeking distraction while there, she takes a seasonal job at Galloway Farm, a muscadine vineyard near her childhood home. There, Claire discovers a hidden diary belonging to one of the vineyard's owners whose contents reveal haunting details from unsolved crimes of the past. As Claire obsesses over the diary, uncovering hidden truths and long-buried secrets, she must confront the possibility that her sister's mysterious disappearance may be tied to it all. A suspenseful page-turner, you won't want to put this book down.

Eat

Chef-O-Nette, a beloved Upper Arlington diner since 1955, has reopened its doors with a fresh feel and new ownership after being closed for some behind-the-scenes renovations. The Purdums – the third family to operate the restaurant in its 70 years – had to make several modern updates, mostly in the kitchen, but they made it their goal to preserve the diner's signature seating and vintage charm. While Chef-O-Nette serves up delicious breakfast, lunch and dinner options, its known in particular for serving some of the best waffles in the area, making it the perfect spot to celebrate National Waffle Day on Aug. 24. Whether you're craving a breakfast classic or a hearty dinner platter, this timeless diner offers a taste of nostalgia with every bite.

Follow

As school starts back up, and with National Dog Day around the corner on Aug. 26, we're following the adorable @uaferris, Upper Arlington High School's beloved facility dog.

Ella Jay is an assistant editor at CityScene Media Group.