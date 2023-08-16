Colin's Coffee, Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem & Tom Lake

Eat

The day coffee-loving Upper Arlington residents have been dreading for months has finally come – Colin’s Coffee will be officially closing its doors on Sunday evening. This independent coffee shop located within Golden Bear Center has been brewing up delicious coffee for visitors for more than 20 years, making it a signature spot for the community. Colin’s Coffee embraces the appeal of local comfort, evidenced by its famous sign, “Friends don’t let friends drink Starbucks.” The menu contains classic favorites such as drip coffee and lattes, but it also displays original drinks such as its Golden Bear Latte or Milky Way Mocha. The shop also offers Block’s Bagels, which can be enjoyed alone or in sandwich form. Needless to say, Colin’s Coffee is an Upper Arlington staple that will be dearly missed. Participate in its farewell tour this weekend and stop by for a cup of coffee before it’s too late!

What do you get when you create four talking turtles trained in ninjutsu and place them in New York City? The answer is a billion-dollar media franchise that has captivated audiences since 1984. This summer, the crime-fighting reptiles are back in exquisite form with Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem. The flick, which takes audiences right back to the action-packed antics of these sewer-dwelling superheroes, has been deemed by many as the franchise’s best installation. The blend of 2-D and 3-D animation taps into ‘90s nostalgia, while creating the visual atmosphere of a notebook sketch. Paired with humor for all ages and an electric soundtrack, this reinvention of old-school comic antics is keeps the recent tidal wave of great animated films rolling.

This week’s no. 1 novel on the New York Times Best Sellers List takes readers to the shores of northern Michigan and into the story of Lara, a cherry farmer with a turbulent past in Hollywood. In the wake of the pandemic, Lara’s daughters are forced away from their busy lives and into Lara’s cherry fields. With this newfound time, they urge Lara to tell the stories of her former life, including a mysterious relationship with famous movie star Peter Duke. As Lara reflects on the stages of her life, Tom Lake takes readers on a journey of love and intricate family dynamics. Author Ann Patchett’s storytelling mettle is best showcased in the audiobook, which is read by American icon Meryl Streep. Whether you enjoy this tale on page or through one of Hollywood’s most compelling voices, Tom Lake absorbs readers and paints a beautiful yet realistic depiction of modern life.

Megan Brokamp is an editorial assistant at CityScene Media Group. Feedback welcome at feedback@cityscenemediagroup.com.