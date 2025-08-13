Wednesday Season 2, Too Old for This and Butcher & Rose

Expand Netflix

Watch

A dark and witty coming-of-age thriller, Netflix's Wednesday is a modern spinoff of the classic Addams Family tale, following Wednesday Addams as she navigates psychic visions and teenage life at Nevermore Academy. In Season 2 Part 1, Wednesday returns to the academy after summer break, only to be pulled into yet another eerie enigma involving a cloaked stalker and a murder of crows. The tone of the show grows darker and richer throughout Part 1, with heightened horror elements, stronger ensemble storytelling and a spotlight on underexplored characters that adds depth and diversity to the narrative. Part 1 ends on a gripping cliffhanger, of course – with secrets revealed, tensions mounting and a mystery left wide open – setting the stage for Part 2, which arrives on September 3.

Read

Bestselling author, Samantha Downing, returns with her signature dark humor and propellant pacing in Too Old for This, a book about 75-year-old retiree, Lottie Jones. Living out her golden years in a small, quiet town, far removed from the violent life she left behind, Lottie believes her crimes are in the past – until ambitious, investigative journalist Plum Dixon comes knocking on her door. Plum suspects Lottie's polished exterior hides something dark and is determined to expose her to the world. But Lottie has kept her secrets for decades, and she's not about to let anyone ruin her retirement – no matter what it takes. With a clever premise, razor-edged protagonist and addictive tempo, Too Old for This is one of summer's most talked-about thrillers.

Eat

Nestled on Broad Street in the heart of downtown Columbus, Cameron Mitchell creation and Best of the 'Bus "Best New Restaurant" winner, Butcher & Rose offers a modern take on the classic steakhouse. The restaurant blends power and elegance with a softly illuminated interior filled with floral art, chandeliers and a signature bull mural. Its menu surprises and delights with elevated presentations of beloved steakhouse staples – from perfectly seared "Butcher's Selection" steaks to seafood towers, handmade pasta and indulgent desserts. With an ambience that's romantic yet playful, and mouthwatering cuisine, Butcher & Rose provides a fresh reimagining of fine dining that's refined, welcoming and unparalleled.

Follow

This week, we're following @cbusmetroparks as a reminder to soak up the outdoors and central Ohio's natural beauty before summer slips away.

Ella Jay is an assistant editor at CityScene Media Group. Feedback welcome at ejay@cityscenemediagroup.com.