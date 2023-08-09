Cilantro Latin Bistro, Only Murders, The Heaven & Earth Grocery Store

Eat

Can’t make it to Latino Festival? You can still get a taste of Latin American cuisine with one of Columbus’s newest restaurants. Cilantro Latin Fusion adds fresh and genuine culture to the bustling Sawmill Road. This restaurant offers delicious traditions, including arepas, patacones, salad, pulled pork, grilled cheese, pico de gallo and dishes that feature cachapa– a corn pancake made with handmade cheese. The restaurant first gained fame on wheels with its popular food truck. Now, you can dine in and enjoy its dishes at its new location – 4852 Sawmill Rd.

Hulu’s famous crime-solving trio is back with the third season of “Only Murders in the Building.” On Aug. 8, the first two episodes of this highly acclaimed show were released, bringing audiences right back to the whodunnit antics of the residents of Arconia. The show follows three strangers who find themselves wrapped up in a horrific murder committed in their building. The trio uses their investigative skills – earned from a habit of true-crime podcast binging – to crack the case. Season three flashes forward to a year after the murder has been solved. Although the three podcasters believe they have moved on from their sleuthing days, danger follows them and they find themselves on a new case. The show may be based around a grizzly topic, but the endearing dynamic between leads Martin Short, Steve Martin and Selena Gomez and an old-school comedy flair ensures that this show is much more than a simple murder mystery.

James McBride, winner of the 2013 National Book Award, has just released his latest novel. In The Heaven & Earth Grocery Store, Immigrant Jewish and African American citizens make up the population of the neglected Chicken Hill neighborhood in Pennsylvania. A recent development project uncovers skeletal remains in a digging site in the neighboring Pottstown, Pennsylvania neighborhood, where characters Moshe and Chona Ludlow reside. While Moshe and Chona establish themselves within their community, the state comes into Chicken Hill to institutionalize a deaf boy who is protected by workers at Moshe’s theater. Be the first to read McBridge’s newest novel, released Aug. 8, and uncover the tale of various immigrants who struggle to live life in the margins of white, Christian America.

