The Friday Afternoon Club, Satori Ramen Bar and It Ends with Us

Read

The Friday Afternoon Club

Griffin Dunne grew up in a family of literary legends – surrounded by his father, Dominick Dunne; his aunt Joan Didion; and his uncle, John Gregory Dunne, his childhood was filled with stories. In The Friday Afternoon Club: A Family Memoir, Dunne shares these narratives, exposing the good, the bad and the ugly realities of growing up in Hollywood. From sharing an apartment with Carrie Fisher as she filmed Star Wars to coping with the devastating murder of his twenty-two-year-old sister, Dunne’s life in the spotlight was marked with a complex mix of tragedy and triumph. However, Dunne’s story is more than a tell-all. Dunne’s story brings compelling insight into a devastating yet riveting family dynasty.

Eat

Satori Ramen Bar

Taste authentic Japanese ramen noodle dishes, rice-based meals and a delish range of small plates at the North Market’s Satori Ramen Bar. Founder and head chef Seigo Nishimura was raised in Japan and has extensive experience in Japanese culinary practices. At Nishimura’s twelve-seat bar, guests have a front seat to watch the head chef and his team at work before they taste a range of authentic flavors. Satori’s menu is filled with delicious options, from soups packed with a signature umami taste to a variety of seasonal ingredients. Satori Ramen Bar offers dine in and take out meals, but they also offer ‘finish at home’ kits packed with broth, uncooked noodles and toppings for those looking to enjoy fresh ramen at home. Whether you’re seeking a dinner out or a delicious meal from your couch, Satori Ramen Bar delivers.

Watch

It Ends with Us

Since her 2016 bestselling novel, It Ends with Us, Colleen Hoover’s novels have filled bookstores and taken reign over the romance genre. This weekend, the novel that started it all makes its way to the big screen. Starring Blake Lively and Justin Baldoni, It Ends with Us marks the first on-screen adaptation of Hoover’s popular novels. The flick follows Lily Bloom (Blake Lively), a woman who conquers a traumatic childhood to build a new life. Her world is turned upside down when she sparks a romance with neurosurgeon Ryle Kincaid (Justin Baldoni), but as their relationship progresses, she sees a dark side to Ryle that is all-too familiar.

Megan Brokamp is a contributing writer at CityScene Media Group. Feedback welcome at feedback@cityscenemediagroup.com.