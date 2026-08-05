Ted Lasso Season 4 or One Night Only; Call Me Dave; and Amara

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In

After three Emmy-winning seasons of heart, humor and sports drama, Ted Lasso is back for a fourth season. The series, which won Best Binge-Worthy Show in this year's Best of the 'Bus readers' poll, follows optimistic American football coach Ted Lasso (Jason Sudeikis) as he leaves Kansas for England to coach AFC Richmond, ultimately finding friendship, family and a new sense of purpose along the way. Now, Ted returns to Richmond for his biggest challenge yet: coaching a second-division women's soccer team, where he'll face a new roster and all new obstacles. With Hannah Waddingham, Juno Temple, Brett Goldstein and Brendan Hunt among the returning cast, Season 4 premieres Aug. 5 on Apple TV+.

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Out

What if there were one day a year when the rules of romance were turned upside down? That's the premise behind One Night Only, a new romantic comedy starring Callum Turner (Owen) and Monica Barbaro (Allie) as two strangers navigating New York City on its most chaotic night of the year. But while the rest of the city is caught up in the frenzy, Owen and Allie aren't necessarily looking for a fleeting connection – they're hoping to find something more meaningful. As a series of chance encounters and unexpected adventures bring them closer together, the pair may discover that love doesn't always arrive as planned.

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Read

Before Wendy's became a fast-food giant, it began with one restaurant in Columbus inspired by one man's boyhood dream. Call Me Dave: Behind the Counter with Dave Thomas, Founder of Wendy's by Denny Lynch tells the story of Dave Thomas, founder of Wendy's and the Dave Thomas Foundation for Adoption, following his journey from a determined young busboy to one of America's most beloved spokesmen. With personal reflections and a foreword by Wendy herself, the tribute explores how Dave created one of the nation's best hamburger chains while staying true to his principles, as well as shares a fascinating piece of Columbus business history.

Eat

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A new Mediterranean dining destination has arrived along the Scioto Mile, located in the former Milestone 229 space. Amara, the latest concept from Columbus chef Josh Dalton, draws inspiration from the flavors of Southern Europe, North Africa and the Eastern Mediterranean, with a menu designed for sharing and gathering around the table. Expect dishes such as braised octopus, Moroccan-spiced chicken, whole grilled dorade and lamb chops, all paired with a scenic riverfront setting.

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This week, we're following @ohiogoestothemovies as the all-Ohio film series continues through October. Learn more about the celebration and one of the women behind it here.

Don't miss out on everything else happening this week! Check out WeekendScene for more.

Ella Jay is an editor at CityScene Media Group. Feedback welcome at ejay@cityscenemediagroup.com.