Closing ceremonies, whirlwind romance and sweet treats

Watch

After two and a half exciting weeks, the 2020 Tokyo Olympics will come to a close Sunday, Aug. 8. The Olympic flame will be put out, and the torch will start making its way to Paris, where the 2024 Games will be held. Highlights of the Tokyo Games include U.S. swimmer Caeleb Dressel’s five gold medals and 19-year-old Athing Mu, who won gold in the 800-meter race in her first Olympic appearance and is the first American to win the event since 1968.

Watch the closing ceremonies of the Olympics on NBC.

There will be another closing ceremony this weekend as well. Season 17 of The Bachelorette will conclude Monday, Aug. 9, with a three-hour finale as Katie Thurston decides whether to spend the rest of her life with Blake or Justin.

Watch the finale of The Bachelorette on ABC.

Read

Romance writer Josie Silver is back with The Two Lives of Lydia Bird. Lydia and Freddie, who’ve been together for over a decade, had a relationship that’s only growing stronger with each passing day – until Freddie suddenly dies in a car accident on Lydia’s 28th birthday.

Dumbstruck, Lydia can’t bring herself to do anything besides lie around the house. Then, even more unthinkable events happen: she gets another chance at a life with Freddie, one where no tragedy struck. She starts living two lives simultaneously and has to choose between a life with her love and another where someone new is begging her to stay.

“I read The Two Lives of Lydia Bird in a single sitting. What a beautiful, emotional gift Josie Silver has given us.” – Jodi Picoult, author of Songs of the Humpback Whale.

Eat

Clintonville’s Pattycake Bakery has moved to a new location – but not too far from home. The bakery bought a bigger space, the former residency of Flowers & Bread, 3870 N. High St., and had its grand reopening July 29-Aug. 1. Stop by for a wide selection of vegan organic delicacies, from cookies to whoopie cakes.

For more menu options, check out Pattycake Bakery’s website.

Another local bakery is also undergoing a not-so-far move. Bexley’s Cherbourg Bakery, now sitting at 541 S. Drexel Ave., will stay as the kitchen while a new space will open at 547 S. Drexel Ave. with an espresso bar, indoor and outdoor seating and more. Come to the grand opening Sept. 9, and try Cherbourg’s petit-choux (cream puffs).

For more menu options, check out Cherbourg Bakery’s website.

Bre Offenberger is a contributing writer. Feedback welcome at feedback@cityscenemediagroup.com.