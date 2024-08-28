What to Cook When You Don't Feel Like Cooking, The Little Grand Cafe and 2024 Paris Paralympics

Read

With kids heading back to school and the summer ending, it can be hard to devote time to lengthy recipes. Luckily, Caroline Chambers, a mother of three little boys less than two years apart, has the solution. What to Cook When You Don’t Feel Like Cooking, offers pages full of time-saving yet savory recipes for those who are on-the-go but still craving a delicious meal. From Tomato Farrotto to Crunchy Honey Harissa Fish Tacos, Chambers’ recipes make dinnertime doable. Additionally, Chambers includes swaps and shortcuts to save you time and money in the kitchen. Before you opt for takeout, grab a copy of the cookbook that has been topping charts, and find your new favorite quick and craveable recipe.

Columbus’s newest food hall has opened in Grandview Heights, and it offers a variety of delicious options. The Little Grand Market has 10 local vendors for visitors to choose from – Los Agavez Taqueria, For the Love of Dough, Grant’s Pizza, Just Chicken, Seoul Food on the Go, Pablo’s Havana Café, Taesty’s, Frascati Market, Common Rice and Lan Viet. Additionally, you can enjoy a drink from two bars, which offer craft cocktails, local beers and mocktails. Visiting on a weekend? The Little Grand Farmers Market runs Saturdays May through December in The Little Grand Courtyard.

Suffering from post-Olympics sadness? No need a flip aimlessly through channels – the 2024 Paris Paralympics are here to bring back exciting competition to your screen. The Opening Ceremony was Wednesday, and games will take place through September 8. This year’s games feature 23 sports, such as Para Swimming, Wheelchair Rugby and Blind Football (soccer). The competitions will take place in 20 different venues, many of hosted competitions for the 2024 Paris Olympics. Tune in this weekend and cheer on Team USA’s 225 athletes as they compete for gold.

Don't miss out on what's happening this weekend! Read the rest of WeekendScene.

Megan Brokamp is a contributing writer at CityScene Media Group. Feedback welcome at feedback@cityscenemediagroup.com.