Dark Matter Season 2 or Idiots; Big Little Truths; and Saikou Revolving Sushi

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In

Season one of Dark Matter took viewers through a mind-bending multiverse as physicist Jason Dessen was abducted into an alternate version of his life, forced to fight to return to his family. Now, season two finds Jason, Daniela and their son Charlie trying to settle into a quiet life in a world that finally seems safe – until they're forced to run again. As Jason becomes increasingly obsessed with the mysterious Box, Daniela grows suspicious and Amanda and Ryan team up to find their way home, while Leighton pursues his own vision of a perfect world. Season two premieres Aug. 28 on Apple TV+.

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Out

When two down-on-their-luck drivers are hired to transport a wealthy teen to rehab, they expect an easy payday – but their simple job quickly goes off the rails. As their passenger sends the trip spiraling into a dangerous mess of drugs, crime and unexpected troubles, the unlikely trio must figure out how to make it through in one piece. Starring Dave Franco, O'Shea Jackson Jr. and Mason Thames, Idiots hits theaters Aug. 28.

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Liane Moriarty returns to the world of Big Little Lies with Big Little Truths, a highly anticipated sequel that picks up 10 years after the events of the original novel. Madeline, Celeste, Jane, Renata and Bonnie are now navigating the messiness of raising teenagers, while their own lives are hardly any less complicated. When the high school principal receives a threatening package and a mysterious stranger begins asking questions around the school, the women are forced to confront the secrets they've kept from their children – and each other.

Eat

× Expand Saikou Revolving Sushi

Sushi lovers, meet your newest dining destination. Saikou Revolving Sushi recently opened on Columbus' west side, bringing an interactive all-you-can-eat experience where fresh sushi plates roll right past your table on a conveyor belt. In addition to sushi, diners can dig into sashimi, ramen, gyoza and other Japanese favorites, making it easy to grab a little – or a lot – of everything.

Follow

In honor of National Dog Day (Aug. 26), we're following @gigisfordogs, a local nonprofit that provides veterinary, behavior and adoption services to homeless dogs in rural shelters at its state-of-the-art Columbus campus.

Don't miss out on everything else happening this week! Check out WeekendScene for more.

Ella Jay is an editor at CityScene Media Group. Feedback welcome at ejay@cityscenemediagroup.com.