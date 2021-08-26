Bob Ross documentary, self-help book and pasta

Watch

TV host Bob Ross brought joy to millions as the world's most famous art instructor on his show The Joy of Painting, but a battle for his business empire casts a shadow over his happy trees. A new documentary on Netflix, Bob Ross: Happy Accidents, Betrayal & Greed, interrogates that legacy.

Subscribe to WeekendScene for our Watch. Read. Eat. suggestions and the chance to win weekly prizes!

Read

Oliver Burkeman’s new book, Four Thousand Weeks: Time Management for Mortals, draws on the insights of both ancient and contemporary philosophers, psychologists and spiritual teachers to deliver an entertaining guide to time and time management.

“Burkeman’s new work of almost meta self-help, is — even more than most books — going to be about whoever is reading it at the moment,” says John Williams of The New York Times. “How would you spend a week if you knew it were your last? Questions don’t get more personal than that.”

Eat

Pelino’s Pasta, 245 King Ave., opened earlier this month near Victorian Village. Enjoy three- and four-course meals, which include pasta made fresh using imported Italian Semolina flour.

Don't miss out on our calendar of events across central Ohio for August.

Brandon Klein is the senior editor. Feedback welcome at feedback@cityscenemediagroup.com.