Worst Case Scenario, Chouette and Mr. Throwback

Readers looking for their adrenaline fix can find it in fast paced thriller Worst Case Scenario. In his newest novel, international bestselling author and former flight attendant T.J. Newman details a disastrous flight with even more threatening consequences. Set in the small town of Waketa, Minnesota, flight passengers battle to survive after their pilot has a heart attack mid-air, causing a commercial airliner to crash into a nuclear power plant. The narrative follows characters ranging from fellow passengers, to families, neighbors, firefighters, teachers and more as they battle the first Level 8 International Nuclear Event ever recorded. Not only are individual lives in danger, but the fate of humanity hangs in the balance.

Chouette, a new French bistro located Downtown, opened its doors to guests with one goal in mind— introduce French cuisine to diners. Led by Director of Culinary Jacques Sorci, the French born chef has been curating fine dining experiences for over 30 years, and now, he brings his award-winning tastes to Columbus. While only dinner is currently available, plans to include brunch and lunch are in the works. The menu highlights include small bites such as deviled eggs with crispy capers, all the way to four different types of steak frites with several sauce options. Chouette is open Sunday to Thursday from 4 p.m. to 10 p.m., and Friday and Saturday from 4 p.m. to 11p.m.

We've all seen basketball phenom Steph Curry score on the court, but in Peacock's new comedy series, Curry wins big on the screen. Mr. Throwback follows a failing memorabilia seller, Danny Grossman, who reaches out to his childhood basketball teammate, Steph Curry, in order to resolve his debts. This six-episode story follows Curry and Grossman (Adam Pally) in a hilarious mockumentary-style series as Grossman tricks his former teammate into a fraudulent charity campaign in order to repair the damages of his failing career. Mr. Throwback aired on August 8 on Peacock, and for those who don't have the streaming service, the pilot episode airs September 12 on NBC.

Kathryn Shields is an editorial assistant at CityScene Media Group. Feedback welcome at feedback@cityscenemediagroup.com.