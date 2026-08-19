Outer Banks Season 5, Insidious: Out of the Further, or Union County; Under the Falls; and Cobra

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Watch – In or Out

In

For four seasons, Outer Banks has followed the Pogues through treasure hunts, rivalries, romance and trouble. Now, the adventure comes to an emotional close as the fifth and final season finds John B, Sarah, Kiara, Pope and Cleo reeling from the loss of JJ and facing a new fight for their future. With Chandler Groff still on the run, the Blue Crown in enemy hands and the Pogues determined to avenge their friend, the crew will have to rely on each other – and an unlikely alliance – to make it home one last time.

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Out

The Further is set to creep closer than ever in Insidious: Out of the Further, the latest installment in the hit horror franchise. The film follows Gemma, a young mother who discovers she can travel into The Further – and, more terrifyingly, bring its demonic inhabitants back with her. As the entities realize the power she possesses, the line between the supernatural realm and the real world begins to disappear, turning Gemma's home into a battleground. While Out of the Further introduces a new chapter in the Insidious universe, longtime fans will recognize Lin Shaye, reprising her role as the one-and-only Elise Rainer.

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Watch – Local Shoutout: Showing exclusively at only 11 theaters nationwide, including Gateway Film Center in Columbus, Union County is a drama written and directed by Ohio native Adam Meeks, filmed in both Union and Logan Counties. The film follows brothers Cody and Jack Parsons, played by Will Poulter and Noah Centineo, as they navigate a court-mandated drug rehabilitation program in a rural Ohio community hit hard by the opioid epidemic. Catch this limited theatrical release at Gateway through Aug. 26.

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Read

Pulitzer Prize-winning author Richard Russo returns with Under the Falls, a gripping tale of friendship, secrets and ghosts of a shared past. After leaving his small hometown at 18, musician Tyler Sinclair returns nearly two decades later for a benefit concert, only to find old relationships – and old resentments – waiting for him. When a tragedy suddenly strikes, Tyler and his lifelong friends are forced to reckon with buried truths, questionable loyalties and the choices that shaped their lives.

Eat

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Columbus is officially home to one of the best bars in the country. Cobra recently took home the title of Best U.S. Restaurant Bar at the prestigious 2026 Spirited Awards®, presented by Tales of the Cocktail Foundation – earning the local spot some national recognition for its creative cocktails and Asian-inspired fare. Stop by the Brewery District bar for menu favorites such as Mama Chien's Dumplings and Dan Dan Noodles, and raise a glass to the hometown win.

Drinks to try:

Cobra Old-Fashioned

Kopiko Espresso Martini

Above Ground Pool

Snake Juice

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Follow

Something new is making waves in Ohio – this week, we're following @clevelandwnba, the Cleveland Sirens, as the comeback team charts its course toward its 2028 debut.

Don't miss out on everything else happening this week! Check out WeekendScene for more.

Ella Jay is an editor at CityScene Media Group. Feedback welcome at ejay@cityscenemediagroup.com.