Respect, NYT bestseller and food trucks

Starring Jennifer Hudson, Respect follows the true story of Aretha Franklin’s singing career from her days in her father’s church choir to international stardom.

“My dream for the film – and for Aretha and her legacy – was to create a piece of cinema that feels like a classic you have to see in a movie theater,” says director Liesl Tommy. “You have to see it on a big screen because her life was so big it deserved that.”

The film is filled with Franklin classics such as Natural Woman, Think and, of course, Respect, all belted out by Hudson with the same raw passion Franklin was known for.

New York Times bestseller The Seven Husbands of Evelyn Hugo by Taylor Jenkins Reid has taken the internet by storm. When the elderly Hollywood star Evelyn Hugo chooses to reveal the nitty gritty details of her scandalous life, she chooses Monique Grant, an unknown magazine reporter.

The rest of the novel follows Grant’s interview in a page-turning tale of ambition, friendship, heartbreak and love.

The 10th annual Columbus Food Truck Festival will be setting up shop this Saturday and Sunday! Head down to the Franklin Fairgrounds 11 a.m.-11 p.m. on Saturday and noon-7 p.m. on Sunday to chow down on dishes from more than 40 food trucks.

The festival will also feature a craft and retail line up for local vendors and artisans to set up shop. Live bands will perform throughout the day. The Columbus Food Truck Festival will be a weekend for the books!

