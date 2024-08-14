Horse, Gene's and The Bikeriders

Read

Expand Horse

Dive into the captivating world of American Horseracing in the antebellum South with a Pulitzer Prize winning author's latest novel, Horse. Geraldine Brooks’ new book tells the story of the legendary racehorse, Lexington, through multiple perspectives spanning across centuries. From a gallery owner who discovers a nineteenth-century oil painting of the horse to a scientist who becomes obsessed with its skeleton, the story of Lexington enthralls multiple generations, and as these characters explore Lexington’s legacy, readers are met with a thought-provoking examination of America’s complex history. The novel masterfully combines history and fiction, providing and in-depth exploration of American horseracing and its ties to issues of race and identity in the antebellum South.

Eat

A new restaurant has found its home in the heart of historic Dublin, and it’s the perfect date night destination. For years, Historic Dublin’s Coast Wine House has been a staple for Dublin residents and visitors, but many wished for a greater variety of food options to pair with the shop’s impressive selection of wines. Gene’s has answered those prayers with a neighborhood restaurant that boasts a new-American menu. Chef Bobby Moore’s menu rotates seasonally, keeping tastes local and fresh. The drink list will have a wine focus, but visitors can also enjoy cocktails, beers and alcohol-free options. Gene’s is open Wednesday through Sunday for dinner, with plans to offer brunch in the coming months.

Watch

Expand The Bikeriders

Jeff Nochols’ newest film, The Bikeriders, takes viewers back in time to the reign of motorcycle gangs. The film follows Kathy (Jodie Comer), as she recalls stories of an infamous biker gang that her husband joined in the late 60’s. Austin Butler stars as Benny, the newest addition to the Vandals Motorcycle Club, a fictional version of the Outlaws Motorcycle Club. As the club evolves into a world of violence, Benny must grapple between his place with the Vandals and protecting his loved ones. After a successful box office run, Jeff Nichols’ The Bikeriders is now available to stream on Peacock.

Don't miss out on what's happening this weekend! Read the rest of WeekendScene.

Megan Brokamp is a contributing writer at CityScene Media Group. Feedback welcome at feedback@cityscenemediagroup.com.