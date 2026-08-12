The Last House or The End of Oak Street; A Tender Age; and Condado Tacos

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Watch – In or Out

In

Home is supposed to be one's safe place – but in The Last House, Netflix's newest sci-fi thriller, it's anything but. When a family of four finds themselves mysteriously trapped inside their own home, forced to ration dwindling supplies while confronting the ominous force that won't let them leave, fear and isolation begin to test their limits. As the days drag on, survival becomes both an emotional and physical battle – and just when escape finally seems possible, they discover that confinement was only the beginning.

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Out

Another suspense-filled survival story, The End of Oak Street follows an ordinary suburban family after a mysterious cosmic event transports their entire neighborhood to a strange, prehistoric world. As towering dinosaurs and other unknown dangers close in, the family must rely on one another to survive and uncover the mystery behind their impossible new reality. Starring Anne Hathaway and Ewan McGregor, the movie hits theaters Aug. 14.

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Read

Award-winning author Chang-rae Lee returns with A Tender Age, a poignant bildungsroman exploring identity, family and the complicated transition from childhood to adolescence. Set in 1970s New York, the story follows 11-year-old Jeon-Gi, the son of Korean immigrants, whose carefree summer takes a dramatic turn after he's swept into a series of life-altering events. Rich with emotional insight, the novel examines American masculinity, guilt and innocence, and the moments that shape us long after childhood ends.

Eat

× Expand Condado Tacos

With Columbus Taco Week around the corner (Aug. 17-22), it's only right to celebrate with local favorite Condado Tacos. Fresh off another win for Best Tacos in our 2026 Best of the 'Bus readers' poll, Condado continues to serve up build-your-own tacos, crave-worthy queso and house-made margaritas that keep fans coming back. Whether you're taking advantage of Taco Week specials or simply satisfying a taco craving, now's the perfect time to see why this Columbus staple remains a reader favorite.

P.S. – Speaking of supporting local, don't forget to stop by The Original Goodie Shop for dessert. The bakery is selling $3 cookies in support of the nearby Beaver's Mini Mart.

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Follow

This week, we're following @cousinsmainelobster, one of our 2026 Best of the 'Bus Best Food Truck winners. Grab some fresh seafood from Cousins Maine Lobster this weekend at the Columbus Food Truck Festival.

Don't miss out on everything else happening this week! Check out WeekendScene for more.

Ella Jay is an editor at CityScene Media Group. Feedback welcome at ejay@cityscenemediagroup.com.