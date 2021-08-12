Free Guy, Stephen King novel and burgers

Watch

Ryan Reynolds is back in his latest feature, Free Guy. Set in an open world video game, the film shines down on Guy, a bank teller who soon realizes that he’s a background character inside that virtual world. Guy works to make himself the hero and save the world as he knows it. This comedy-action crossover is inundated with laughs, thrills and a whole lot of fun.

Watch Free Guy in theaters Aug. 13.

Read

Horror writer Stephen King’s latest book, Billy Summers, centers around the titular character, a hired killer who actually has a heart of gold. Now, wanting out of his job but left with one last target, Billy, one of the most renowned snipers in the world, figures nothing can go wrong. However, everything does, and the twists and turns keep coming.

Per a New York Times Book Review: “A testament to its author’s undimmed energy and confidence. His eye for detail, especially at the dreckier end of roadside culture, is sharp…lively and vivid.”

Eat

Sometimes, nothing beats a good ol’ burger. Preston’s: A Burger Joint found its new home in 2020 in North Market, 59 Spruce St., and has been serving up mouth-watering meals nonstop. Choose from a handful of different burgers, chicken options and puddings – of course, they also have fries.

For the full menu, visit Preston’s: A Burger Joint’s website.

Don't miss out on our calendar of events across central Ohio for August.

Bre Offenberger is a contributing writer. Feedback welcome at feedback@cityscenemediagroup.com.