Tiger, Tiger; Bite This and Deadpool & Wolverine

From winning The Masters at 21 years old to fueling media frenzies to rising back to the top after a monumental downfall, the story of Tiger Woods has been newsworthy since he entered the golf scene. In his new book, Tiger Tiger: His Life, As It’s Never Been Told Before, award-winning thriller novelist James Patterson shifts gears to tell the story of a golf legend, one that is just about as gripping as Patterson's bestselling fiction novels. Through exclusive interviews and deep dives into crucial moments in his career career, Patterson and golf reporter Peter de Jonge detail the highs and lows of Tiger Woods. Whether you’re a golf fanatic or have never picked up a club, Patterson’s vivid storytelling combined with the unbelievable legacy of Woods makes for a story that is captivating from start to finish.

A tasty bakery that has been drawing crowds at local farmer’s markets has opened a permanent home. Owner Annie Dickson started off selling her creative treats to friends and family, but now, Bite This is featured at multiple farmers markets, local eateries and at its very own recently opened brick-and-mortar in Clintonville. Bite This offers a variety of baked goods and pantry essentials, from brownies to Pub Grub. The store excels with sweet treats, but Annie’s signature Bagel Bomb, a stuffed bagel with rotating fillings, is a must-try. Stop by its new location this weekend, or catch the bakery at your favorite local farmer’s market. Looking to try a treat for free? Enter in our Weekly Win for a chance to win a Bite This gift card.

Marvel's newest film, Deadpool & Wolverine, introduces a new superhero to its universe. In this new box-office hit, Deadpool's peaceful existence is disrupted when the Time Variance Authority seeks his help in protecting the multiverse. Deadpool partners with Wolverine to save the universe, and with Deadpool's signature wit blended with Wolverine's gritty intensity, this unlikely partnership provides a perfect mix of chaos and comedy. Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman reprise their antihero roles, making for a film full of sharp wit, adventure and a new dynamic duo that captivates the screen.

Megan Brokamp is a contributing writer at CityScene Media Group. Feedback welcome at feedback@cityscenemediagroup.com.