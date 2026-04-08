The Miniature Wife or Euphoria Season 3, The Ending Writes Itself and Huli Huli Tiki Lounge

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The Miniature Wife

The Miniature Wife is an offbeat rom-com now streaming on Peacock that puts a surreal twist on a struggling marriage. Starring Elizabeth Banks and Matthew Macfadyen, or Linda and Les, the series follows the couple as their relationship is thrown into chaos by a scientific mishap. As they navigate their new reality, the show blends humor with deeper themes of power, control and emotional disconnect. Equal parts quirky and reflective, it turns a bizarre premise into a sharp exploration of modern relationships.

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Euphoria Season 3

Season 3 of hit drama Euphoria returns to the lives of Rue (Zendaya) and her circle as they navigate early adulthood with the same raw intensity that defined the first two seasons of the series. The new season explores the aftermath of past choices, shifting relationships and the challenges of life beyond high school. With its signature visual style and emotionally charged storytelling, Euphoria continues to push darker, more reflective territory – blending vulnerability with striking realism to deepen its portraits of identity, addiction and connection.

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Named one of the most anticipated mysteries of 2026, The Ending Writes Itself by Evelyn Clarke is a clever, high-stakes thriller that brings six struggling writers to a remote Scottish island for the opportunity of a lifetime. Tasked with finishing the final novel of a legendary, now-deceased author, they have just 72 hours to craft the perfect ending – and win a career-changing prize. As rivalries intensify and tensions rise, the challenge begins to feel less like a competition and more like a trap. Full of suspense and sharp commentary on the publishing world, this page-turner transforms a literary contest into a riveting fight to survive.

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× Expand Huli Huli Tiki Lounge

Huli Huli Tiki Lounge is bringing a slice of its island-inspired paradise to downtown Columbus with a second location, taking over the former Jury Room space. Originally opened in Powell, the lounge is known for its immersive atmosphere and nods to Columbus' historic tiki culture – pairing tropical decor with creative cocktails and Polynesian-influenced bites. Guests can expect the same menu favorites such as Huli Huli chicken, spam musubi and shareable pupu platters, alongside standout drinks such as Mai Tais, Painkillers and other rum-forward classics. With bold flavors, vibrant presentation and a space designed for escape, the new location will carry forward the aloha spirit and invitation to slow down, sip and stay a while.

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In honor of National Pet Day on April 11, we're following @thedodo – a feel-good account filled with rescue stories, pet parent advice and adorable animals guaranteed to brighten your feed.

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Ella Jay is an assistant editor at CityScene Media Group. Feedback welcome at ejay@cityscenemediagroup.com.