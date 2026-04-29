The Devil Wears Prada 2; Boys, Dogs, and Other Things I've Cried About; and Wolf's Ridge at Worthington Inn

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The Devil Wears Prada 2 reunites audiences with the high-stakes world of fashion publishing, as Miranda Priestly and Andy Sachs navigate a rapidly evolving industry where print is fading and digital power players are on the rise. As new rivalries emerge and old dynamics shift, the film explores what relevance and influence look like in a modern media landscape. Familiar faces and sharp dialogue return, blending nostalgia with a fresh, contemporary edge. Stylish, witty and a little ruthless, the long-awaited sequel revisits ambition, reinvention and the cost of staying on top.

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Dogs, Boys, and Other Things I've Cried About by Isabel Klee – the voice behind beloved Instagram account @SimonSits – is a candid, emotionally sharp debut memoir about love, loss and starting over. After dropping everything to move to New York City, Klee chronicles her experiences with dating, heartbreak, healing and fostering dogs; all while sharing life with her own rescue dog, Simon, whose presence became a steady source of comfort through it all. Blending humor with unvarnished honesty, the book captures everything from messy relationships to quiet, everyday moments of growth. Vulnerable yet uplifting, it's a deeply relatable look at finding yourself again – with a loyal companion (or two) by your side.

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Wolf's Ridge Brewing is bringing its acclaimed food and craft beer to a landmark location, taking over the historic Worthington Inn in a move that's turning heads across the local dining scene. Known for its elevated brewery fare, Wolf's Ridge pairs standout beers such as its Daybreak Coffee Cream Ale and Dire Wolf Imperial Stout with a chef-driven menu featuring dishes such as house burgers and seasonal, ingredient-forward plates. The new location blends that modern culinary approach with the character and legacy of one of Worthington's most time-honored buildings – marking a notable new chapter for both the brewery and the space itself.

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The perfect companion to Dogs, Boys, and Other Things I've Cried About, we're following Isabel Klee – or @SimonSits – for endless recue pup content.

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Ella Jay is an assistant editor at CityScene Media Group. Feedback welcome at ejay@cityscenemediagroup.com.