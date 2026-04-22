Michael or Stranger Things: Tales from '85, Mad Mabel and Pink Pistachio Cafe

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In

Stranger Things: Tales from '85 is an animated expansion of the Stranger Things universe that takes place between Season 2 and 3, returning to Hawkins in the winter of 1985. The series follows Eleven and the core group as they face a new supernatural mystery, with fresh threats emerging from the lingering influence of the Upside Down. Blending nostalgic '80s cartoon aesthetics with the franchise's signature horror and coming-of-age tone, it introduces new characters while revisiting familiar ones in a new format. Designed as a more contained, town-level story, it offers fans a deeper look at the gang's adventures between major events in the original series.

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Out

Michael is a sweeping musical biographical drama that chronicles the rise of pop king Michael Jackson, from his childhood in the Jackson 5 to his emergence as a global solo superstar. Starring Jaafar Jackson (Michael's nephew) in his film debut, the movie blends recreations of iconic performances with a behind-the-scenes look at the pressures, ambition and artistry that defined his career. Rather than covering controversy, the film centers on his formative years and creative peak, highlighting both his talent and the complex dynamics of his upbringing. Designed as a large-scaled theatrical experience, it aims to capture the spectacle and legacy of one of music's most influential figures.

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Read

Mad Mabel by Sally Hepworth is a twisty domestic thriller that follows 81-year-old Elise Fitzpatrick, a sharp-tongued recluse whose quiet life unravels when her long-buried past resurfaces. Once known as "Mad Mabel," she was convicted of murder as a child – a story the world thinks it knows, but may have gotten wrong. As a curious young neighbor and a growing media frenzy force her into the spotlight again, the novel moves between past and present to uncover what really happened. Darkly funny and emotionally layered, it explores identity, justice and whether anyone can truly escape the stories told about them.

Eat

× Expand Pink Pistachio Cafe

Campfire Latte, Chicken Salad, Knafeh Crepe, Blueberry Virgin Mojito

Recently opened in Columbus' Grandview Heights area, New Jersey creation Pink Pistachio Cafe brings a playful, globally-inspired twist to classic brunch and coffee fare. With its trendy menu and indulgent drinks such as specialty lattes and affogatos, the spot blends European-style cafe culture with bold dessert creations. The menu ranges from crepes and French toast to savory sandwiches and signature salads, offering a bit of everything in a bright, modern setting. With its eye-catching presentation and eclectic flavors, Pink Pistachio Cafe is aimed to be the next go-to spot for casual brunch and coffee outings.

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This National Bucket List Day (April 24), stop dreaming and start planning – starting with @ohiobucketlist for some local inspiration.

Don't miss out on everything else happening this week! Check out WeekendScene for more.

Ella Jay is an assistant editor at CityScene Media Group. Feedback welcome at ejay@cityscenemediagroup.com.