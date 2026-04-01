The Drama and The Super Mario Galaxy Movie, The Secret Lives of Murderers' Wives and Viva Mexican Kitchen

Watch – Double Feature

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The Drama

The Drama is a dark romantic comedy starring Zendaya and Robert Pattinson as an engaged couple whose relationship is put to the test during what should be the happiest week of their lives. When an unexpected turn sends their wedding plans spiraling, the pair are forced to confront lingering doubts, clashing personalities and the reality of forever. Blending sharp humor with emotional tension, the film explores love, commitment and the chaos that can come with both. With its mix of wit and vulnerability, The Drama offers an offbeat but contemplative take on the classic rom-com.

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The Super Mario Galaxy Movie

The Super Mario Galaxy Movie launches Mario on his most expansive adventure yet, as he journeys across the cosmos to save the universe from the power-hungry Bowser. When entire galaxies begin to fall under threat, Mario teams up with familiar faces and new allies to restore balance among the stars. Blending action, humor and heart, the film captures the wonder and imagination of the beloved game while raising the stakes to a cosmic scale. With dazzling visuals and a sense of adventure that spans worlds, it's a vibrant pick for a family-friendly movie night.

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Read

The Secret Lives of Murderers' Wives by Elizabeth Arnott is a gripping psychological drama that explores the hidden worlds behind notorious crimes. The novel follows a group of women bound by the unthinkable – their husbands have all been accused or convicted of murder – forcing them to navigate stigma, secrecy and their own complicated loyalties. As their stories intertwine, long-buried truths begin to surface, blurring the lines between victim and accomplice. Tense and thought-provoking, the book dives into love, denial and the unsettling question of how well we truly know those closest to us.

Eat

× Expand Viva Mexican Kitchen

New to Columbus' Arena District, Viva Mexican Kitchen brings a fresh, vibrant take on Mexican cuisine to the high-profile space once occupied by Nada. Opened in February at 220 W. Nationwide Blvd., the restaurant blends the energy of a sports and tequila bar with an emphasis on bold, authentic flavors – from house-made tortillas and artisanal salsas, to handcrafted margaritas. Backed by experienced local restaurateurs, and with a warm and welcoming atmosphere, Viva brings an upbeat feel to the Columbus dining scene – the perfect spot to gather, celebrate and connect over traditional dishes and fresh ingredients.

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Follow

This week, we're following @uflaviators ahead of the football team's very first home opener against the DC Defenders, April 3 at the Historic Crew Stadium.

Don't miss out on everything else happening this week! Check out WeekendScene for more.

Ella Jay is an assistant editor at CityScene Media Group. Feedback welcome at ejay@cityscenemediagroup.com.