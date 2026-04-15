Big Mistakes, Go Gentle and The Peach Cobbler Factory

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Big Mistakes is a dark, chaotic comedy that follows two wildly unprepared siblings who find themselves pulled into the world of organized crime after a single bad decision spirals out of control. Created by Dan Levy, the Netflix series blends sharp humor with high-stakes tension as the pair fumble their way through increasingly dangerous situations. As family dynamics collide with criminal chaos, the show leans into both absurdity and emotional depth – delivering a fast-paced, offbeat take on classic crime.

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Go Gentle by best-selling author Maria Semple follows a once-celebrated playwright whose carefully constructed life begins to unravel after a personal and professional setback sends her retreating from the spotlight. When an unexpected opportunity – tied to a handsome stranger and the shadowy world of black market art deals – draws her back in, she's forced to confront past relationships, creative burnout and the fear of starting over. Set against a backdrop of artistic ambition and intrigue, the novel blends Semple's signature humor with a more introspective edge, exploring what it means to loosen control and find purpose again.

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Right in time for National Peach Cobbler Day, The Peach Cobbler Factory is serving up warm, Southern-inspired comfort in every bite. Known for its rich, made-from-scratch cobblers – from classic peach to indulgent flavors such as cinnamon praline – the shop also offers pudding, ice cream, brownies, cookies, milkshakes and more. Whether you're stopping in for a quick bite or an over-the-top dessert flight, it's the perfect spot for a nostalgic and satisfying sweet treat.

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The Columbus Metropolitan Library is celebrating National Library Week next week, with programming aligning with the national theme, "Find Your Joy." We're following @columbuslibrary to stay up to date with special opportunities, from author talks to volunteer celebrations and more.

Don't miss out on everything else happening this week! Check out WeekendScene for more.

Ella Jay is an assistant editor at CityScene Media Group. Feedback welcome at ejay@cityscenemediagroup.com.