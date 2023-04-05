Resch's Bakery, The Super Mario Bros. Movie and Young Forever: The Secrets to Living Your Longest, Healthiest Life

Eat, Eat, EAT!

The hunt for spring sweets is on. Luckily, there is no shortage of high-quality bakeries and chocolatiers in Columbus.

Resch's Hot Cross Buns

Resch's Bakery

Situated on East Livingston Avenue, Resch’s has a rich history and an even richer selection of baked goods. Founded by Frank and Wilhelm Resch – an uncle-nephew duo as well as German immigrants – in 1912, the bakery will turn 111 years old this September.

Those who observe Good Friday, a day that commemorates Jesus’ crucifixion, should consider picking up Resch’s hot cross buns for the occasion. Of course, non-Christians can also enjoy these soft rolls containing cherries and raisins. Lightly iced with a cross, they’re uniquely spiced and perfectly sweet.

Anthony-Thomas Chocolates

Though Anthony-Thomas Chocolates has 13 locations, its Factory Shoppe on Arlingate Lane certainly stands out. Aside from Easter-related goods, such as glossy chocolate bunnies and perfectly packaged jelly beans, year-round mainstays are also available for purchase. Catch a glimpse of the adjoined 152,000-square-foot candy factory with a decadent buckeye in hand.

Winans Chocolates + Coffees

The timeless pairing of chocolate and coffee is always celebrated at Winans, which is a not-so-hidden gem in German Village. Inject some fun into Easter with Winans’ colorful, foil-wrapped chocolate eggs or Rice Krispie suckers. To keep spring spirits soaring, consider ordering a seasonal drink; one option is the Buttercream Mocha, a smooth combination of butterscotch and chocolate flavor.

Mario Movie Cropped - 1

Watch

Perhaps no video game character is more iconic than Nintendo’s Mario, who was conceptualized in 1981 by Japanese video game designer Shigeru Miyamoto. Released in theaters on Wednesday, The Super Mario Bros. Movie is partly produced by Miyamoto and features a star-studded cast – Chris Pratt as Mario, Anya Taylor-Joy as Princess Peach, Jack Black as Bowser and Keegan-Michael Key as Toad, among others. When Bowser kidnaps Mario’s brother Luigi (voiced by Charlie Day), all while plotting to take over the Mushroom Kingdom, it’s up to Mario and Princess Peach to vanquish him.

Young Forever Cropped - 1

Read

A New York Times bestselling author several times over, Dr. Mark Hyman aims to make the aging process less dreaded via his newest book. As the self-explanatory title states, Young Forever: The Secrets to Living Your Longest, Healthiest Life functions as a manual for maximizing one’s lifespan. Informed by scientific research, not to mention his experiences as a family physician, Hyman outlines physical and mental strategies to achieve peak wellness.

Lucy Lawler is an editorial assistant at CityScene Media Group.