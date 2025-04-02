Careless People, Agni and The Studio

Read

Expand Careless People

In Careless People: A Cautionary Tale of Power, Greed, and Lost Idealism, Sarah Wynn-Williams recounts her time working at one of the most influential and controversial companies in history. Wynn-Willams worked at Facebook for seven years, and at the height of her time with the company, she was a director of global public policy. In this memoir, Wynn-Williams reveals the dark truths behind working for the platform, from outrageous daily encounters with power-hungry leaders to behind-the-scenes looks at headline scandals.

Expand Agni

Eat

USA TODAY recently named a Brewery District restaurant as one of its 2025 Restaurants of the Year. Agni features a tasting menu consisting of 14 small plates packed with a range of flavors. The cuisine takes inspiration from all over the globe, featuring fish nuggets from Cincinnati and Phanaeng curry chicken from Thailand. Chef Avishar Barua has competed on Top Chef, Guy’s Grocery Games and Beat Bobby Flay, and he has another popular restaurant, Joya’s, located in Worthington.

Watch

Expand The Studio

Apple TV+’s new comedy series, created by Seth Rogen and Evan Goldberg, follows a film studio struggling to maintain dominance in Hollywood. The show stars Rogen’s character Matt Remick as he is promoted to studio head of the fictional Continental Studios, and for his first project, he is tasked with creating a movie revolving around the Kool-Aid brand. Three episodes have been released, and the satire has received raving reviews for its sharp dialogue and impressive visuals. The Studio will feature 10 episodes, with episodes available every Wednesday leading up to the finale on May 21.

Follow!

This week, we're following @weratedogs, a nonprofit that rates adorable pups weekly, helping them find forever homes and more.

Don't miss out on what's happening this weekend! Read the rest of WeekendScene.

Maggie Fipps is an editorial assistant at CityScene Media Group. Feedback welcome at feedback@cityscenemediagroup.com.