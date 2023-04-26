Flip Side Easton, Beau Is Afraid and Happy Place

Eat

Flip Side Easton blueberry shake

Plenty of cravings can be satisfied at Flip Side, located at 3945 Easton Station. Considering this Friday is National Blueberry Pie Day, guests can’t go wrong with ordering one of Flip Side’s blueberry pie shakes. Besides blueberries, the dessert contains crumbly bits of pie crust as well as smooth vanilla ice cream. To kick things up a notch, request the spiked version and relish the tart taste of blueberry vodka.

Watch

Beau is Afraid cover

Known for horror hits such as Hereditary and Midsommar, director Ari Aster is once again partnering with the film company A24 to release Beau Is Afraid. Starring Joaquin Phoenix as Beau Wassermann, an anxious man who journeys far to visit his domineering mother, Beau Is Afraid is surrealism in its purest form. See this entertaining yet unnerving movie – packed with breath-stealing visuals – only in theaters.

Read

Happy Place by Emily Henry

Hailing from Cincinnati, Emily Henry is a rising star in the perpetually popular world of romance novels. The No. 1 New York Times bestselling author has previously charmed readers with Book Lovers and People We Meet on Vacation, among other titles; her newest work, Happy Place, was published Wednesday. Months after breaking up, Harriet and Wyn must pretend to be blissfully in love during their yearly trip with friends. But a potent mixture of guilt and lingering feelings could jeopardize the entire charade.

