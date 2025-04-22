Matriarch: A Memoir, Fogo de Chão and Good American Family

Expand Amazon

Read

In Matriarch: A Memoir, Tina Knowles – also known as the mother of Destiny's Child superstars, Beyoncé Knowles-Carter and Solange Knowles – offers a deeply intimate and empowering account of her personal journey as a mother, business woman, fashion designer and cultural icon. The book delves into everything from her Texas upbringing to her role in guiding Destiny's Child towards global success. While touching on her own story of resilience and creativity, Knowles also explores universal themes such as the joys and challenges of family, love and loss, embracing one's identity amidst societal changes and the passing down of wisdom from generation to generation. This moving, page-turning chronicle stands as a testament to not only Knowles' personal strength, but also to the power and legacy of Black motherhood.

Eat

Expand Fogo de Chao

Fogo de Chão – a renowned Brazilian steakhouse first established in 1979, now with 74 locations worldwide – opened its first Ohio location in March, bringing the bold flavors of Brazil to Polaris. This 7,245-square-foot restaurant features an open churrasco grill, which allows guests to watch gaucho chefs expertly prepare and carve fire-roasted meats tableside. Complimenting the main meal is the Market Table, which offers a variety of seasonal salads, fresh veggies and traditional side dishes inspired by Brazilian farmlands. This spot also serves up a selection of seafood and elevated cocktails. Through its authentic cuisine and all-you-can-eat options, Fogo de Chão presents a dining experience completely new to central Ohio.

Expand IMDb

Watch

Good American Family is a gripping, new limited series on Hulu that dramatizes the controversial true story of Natalia Grace, a Ukrainian girl with dwarfism adopted by an American couple who later questioned her true age and intentions. Ellen Pompeo stars as Kristine Barnett, the adoptive mother, anchoring a story that explores the complexities of identity, perception and the blurred lines between truth and deception. Told from multiple perspectives, the series unpacks the emotional and legal fallout of a case that captivated the nation – leaving viewers to decide what to believe.

Expand National Park Service

Follow!

In light of Earth Day, we're following @nationalparkservice this week as they remind us of our planet's natural beauty and the importance of preservation and conservation.

Don't miss out on everything else happening this week! Check out WeekendScene for more.

Ella Jay is an assistant editor at CityScene Media Group. Feedback welcome at ejay@cityscenemediagroup.com.