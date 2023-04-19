Bubbly Hall, Barry and The World Without Us

Courtesy of Bubbly Hall Bubbly Hall Cropped - 1

Eat

Officially opened at 6065 Central College Rd. last Thursday, Bubbly Hall is barely a week old. The New Albany marketplace features several food vendors, two bars, booths manned by local business owners and its very own Bubbly Boutique to boot. From Kiku Sushi Bar’s miso ramen to Fay’s Crêpes’ mixed berry waffle, satisfying meals are always just a few steps away; moreover, there is no short supply of beer, liquor and wine for those of legal drinking age.

Watch

Barry stars Saturday Night Live alum Bill Hader – credited as a co-creator, producer, writer and director for the darkly comedic HBO show – as hitman “turned” acting student Barry Berkman. The fourth season of Barry kicked off Sunday, with episodes one and two premiering together on HBO and HBO Max. (Spoiler warning for those that have not seen the show) Imprisoned for murder at last, Barry must wrestle with the consequences of his violent past, all while spiraling into an increasingly grim mental state.

Watch brand-new Barry episodes each Sunday at 10 p.m. until the season, and most likely series, finale airs on May 28.

Read

The World Without Us, written by celebrated journalist Alan Weisman and published in 2007, paints an almost unfathomable picture of the planet’s future sans mankind. Drawing on the time’s available scientific knowledge, Weisman details the ways in which nature might heal itself while also identifying which aspects of human civilization are bound to deteriorate or linger when faced with time. Considering Earth Day is near, there is no better time to pick up this intellectually stimulating read.

Lucy Lawler is an editorial assistant at CityScene Media Group. Feedback welcome at feedback@cityscenemediagroup.com.