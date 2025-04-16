Code Dependent, Local Seafood and Your Friends & Neighbors

Expand Madhumita Murgia

In Code Dependent: Living in the Shadow of AI, which was longlisted for the Women's Prize for Non-Fiction 2024, journalist Madhumita Murgia examines how artificial intelligence is reshaping human lives across the globe. Through stories of communities and individuals – from gig workers, to doctors, to activists – she reveals how algorithms influence areas like employment, healthcare and civil liberties, as well as how it impacts those who are marginalized. Murgia highlights the often unseen labor behind AI systems and the ethical concerns they raise regarding invasion of privacy, bias and individual autonomy. By focusing on real-world impacts, this novel underscores the need for accountability and human-centered approaches in AI development.

Whether you're observing seasonal traditions and looking for one last Lenten meal, or just in the mood for something from the sea, these local seafood spots are always serving up fresh, flavorful options.

Hank's Low Country Seafood & Raw Bar

This restaurant brings the flavors of the South Carolina coast to downtown Columbus, offering a warm yet casually elegant atmosphere. Located at the corner of High and Gay streets, this Charleston-rooted venue is known for its fresh oysters, signature seafood towers and Low country classics such as shrimp and grits, and seared grouper. It's a go-to place for both celebratory dinners and relaxed happy hours.

The Pearl

This polished gastropub, located in both the Short North Arts District and Dublin, blends coastal charm with elevated comfort food. Known for its seasonal seafood, handcrafted cocktails and made-from-scratch dishes, the menu features highlights like Thai curry mussels, creamy clam chowder with chorizo dust and a rotating selection of fresh oysters. With its stylish, nostalgic decor and warm tavern atmosphere, it's a standout spot for a relaxed yet refined dining experience.

Del Mar at Easton Town Center

This spot offers a Mediterranean coastal dining experience inspired by the flavors of southern Europe. The menu features fresh seafood dishes, such as oysters and yellowfin tuna tartare, complemented by cocktails made in-house. With its lush greenery and European-style architecture, this restaurant provides a vibrant atmosphere for a memorable meal.

In Your Friends & Neighbors, Jon Hamm stars as Andrew "Coop" Cooper, a disgraced hedge fund manager who turns to burglary to maintain his lifestyle in the affluent Westmont Village. As Coop delves into the secrets of his wealthy neighbors, he uncovers a web of hidden affairs and dangerous truths. The series, which blends dark comedy and crime drama, explores themes of privilege, identity and moral ambiguity; and with a strong supporting cast, including Olivia Munn and Amanda Peet, the show offers a compelling look into the facades of suburban life. It premiered on Apple TV+ on April 11, 2025, and has already been renewed for a second season.

This week, we're following educator Dominique K, or @pharmunique, as she encourages others to embrace the joy and peace of gardening and growing food at home. Driven by a deep love for gardening, her mission includes creating beautiful outdoor spaces, educating others and reconnecting people with our ancestral heritage of farming and agriculture.

Ella Jay is an assistant editor at CityScene Media Group. Feedback welcome at ejay@cityscenemediagroup.com.