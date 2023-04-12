Pecan Penny's, Air and Never Never

Pecan Penny's Cropped - 1

Eat

This Friday, celebrate National Pecan Day by making a visit to Pecan Penny’s. This barbecue joint and bar – located at 113 E. Main St. – brings a touch of Southern charm to Columbus. Dine on any number of meaty entrées slow-cooked over pecan and oak wood(s), from baby back ribs to build-your-own BBQ bowls. If the thrill of the grill isn’t quite enough to satisfy, pecan pie, banana pudding or funnel cake fries can serve as a sweet conclusion to any meal.

Air Poster Cropped - 1

Watch

Air dramatizes the true story of Nike’s 1984 partnership with a young and untested Michael Jordan, which famously produced the now-iconic Air Jordan sneaker line. Directed by Ben Affleck, who is also portraying Nike’s co-founder Phil Knight, Air will explore how marketing executive Sonny Vaccaro (Matt Damon) worked with Jordan’s mother Deloris (Viola Davis) to negotiate the brand-defining deal. The film was exclusively released in theaters last Wednesday.

Looking for more recommendations: Subscribe to WeekendScene for the best events in central Ohio and the chance to win weekly prizes!

Never Never Cropped - 1

Read

No. 1 New York Times bestselling author Colleen Hoover collaborated with New York Times bestselling author Tarryn Fisher to pen Never Never, a novella about love’s often painful mysteries. When Charlie Wynwood and Silas Nash unexpectedly lose memories of each other one strange morning, the young lovers must reevaluate their entire relationship. Though the book – the first in a series of three – was published in 2015, it was re-released with a brand-new cover in February.

Don't miss out on what's happening this weekend! Read the rest of WeekendScene.

Lucy Lawler is an editorial assistant at CityScene Media Group. Feedback welcome at feedback@cityscenemediagroup.com.