Orbital, Bada Bean Bada Booze and Toxic Town

Read

Samantha Harvey's poetic novel, Orbital, offers a unique perspective on mankind's place amongst the cosmos, serving as a profound exploration of humanity and our planet. Readers experience the narrative through the eyes of six astronauts aboard the International Space Station as they complete sixteen orbits in one day, taking in Earth's beauty and fragility and delving into themes such as isolation, environmental impact and existential reflection. This compelling story is a 2024 Booker Prize Winner, praised for its lyrical prose and philosophical depth.

Eat

Bada Bean Bada Booze, a cafe-bar hybrid and local favorite, has opened its fourth location on Quarry Trails Drive – bringing its signature mix of bold brews and craft cocktails to the scenic Metro Park. Since 2022, the spot has been known for seamlessly blending the buzz of a coffee shop with the laid-back vibe of a cocktail lounge, and the new location is no exception. With more than 50 drinks to choose from and a weekday happy hour from 4-7 p.m., there's something for everyone – whether you're kicking off your morning or winding down your day.

Watch

Netflix's newest drama, Toxic Town, is a gripping four-part limited series that dives into one of the UK's most significant environmental scandals – the Corby steel mill poisonings. Set between 1995 and 2009, the show follows three mothers – Susan McIntyre (Jodie Whittaker), Tracey Taylor (Aimee Lou Wood) and Maggie Mahon (Claudia Jessie) – as they confront authorities over toxic waste mismanagement that led to severe birth defects in dozens of local children, including their own. Created by Jack Thorne, and praised for its poignant storytelling and powerful performances, the drama highlights a relentless pursuit of justice and exposes deep-seated negligence and corruption.

Follow!

This week, we're following wildlife educator and adventurer Nathaniel "Coyote" Peterson, or @coyotepeterson, as he braves the wilderness, teaches us about exotic animals and more. Peterson is a YouTuber and also hosts the Animal Planet series Coyote Peterson: Brave the Wild.

