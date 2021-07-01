Chris Pratt film, murder mystery and fried chicken

Watch

Parks and Recreation star Chris Pratt battles aliens from the future in Amazon Prime’s new action-packed movie The TOMORROW WAR.

Time travelers from 2051 inform the present world that mankind is losing the war to deadly aliens in their future and need soldiers from the present to join the fight.

Among the recruits is high school teacher Dan Forester (Pratt). Forester teams up with a brilliant scientist played by The Handmaid’s Tale’s Yvonne Strahovski and his estranged father to save his future.

Watch The TOMORROW WAR starting July 2 on Amazon Prime.

Subscribe to WeekendScene for our Watch. Read. Eat. suggestions and the chance to win weekly prizes!

Read

From the author of the NYT bestseller The Silent Patient, The Maidens by Alex Michaelides is a classic murder mystery tale. In the novel, Marina Andros, a group therapist, becomes obsessed with a secret society of female students at Cambridge University called the Maidens. She suspects the group is involved in something evil and her suspicion is confirmed when one of the Maidens’ members ends up dead. Marina will risk everything to stop this killer, even if she ends up as one of the murderer’s victims.

Eat

Hubbard Grille

Fried chicken can be your summer restaurant staple. Here are a few local restaurants serving up this Southern comfort food their way.

Hen Quarter

Listen to the smooth sounds of live jazz while munching on fried chicken and gumbo at Hen Quarter in Dublin. Hen Quarter serves sophisticated southern comfort foods that make your mouth water simply by reading the menu. Start your brunch, lunch or dinner with a southern classic cocktail or one of its house creations. Don’t miss live music at Hen Quarter every Wednesday and Saturday. The lineup can be viewed online.

Hubbard Grille

Grab some fried chicken sliders, crispy brussels sprouts and jalapeno cornbread this weekend at Hubbard Grille. This modern American restaurant in the Short North is great for casual dining and socializing. Enjoy $5 drinks and appetizers during happy hour from 4 to 6 p.m. on Thursdays and Fridays and $5 drink selections on Sundays from 4 p.m. to close. Plus, fried chicken is $10 on Tuesdays!

Hudson 29

Located in Upper Arlington, Hudson 29 offers an “expansion and redefinition of American Cuisine.” Its crispy buttermilk chicken sandwich can be enjoyed for brunch, lunch and dinner. It’s even on the kids’ menu. Order a refreshing summer cocktail, such as a bourbon and honey or grab a wine bundle to go.

Don't miss out on our calendar of events across central Ohio for July.

Ellie Roberto is a contributing writer. Feedback welcome at feedback@cityscenemediagroup.com.