Tips for trick-or-treating in Columbus

This year, Halloween lands on a Thursday, Oct. 31, and the Mid-Ohio Regional Planning Commission suggests celebrating on the same night to keep the festivities in sync with local traditions.
Here is a list of trick-or-treat times for communities across Columbus:
Delaware County
- 6-8 p.m. for Genoa Township, Ostrander, Powell and Sunbury
- 6-7:30 p.m. for Galena
Fairfield County
- 5-7 p.m. for Baltimore
- 5-7:30 p.m. for Canal Winchester
- 6-7:30 p.m. for Bremen and Lancaster
- 6-8 p.m. for Pickerington
Franklin County
- 5:30-7 p.m. for Bexley, Groveport and Madison Township
- 6-8 p.m. for all other communities
Licking County
- 5:30-7 p.m. for Heath and Newark
- 6-7:30 p.m. for Johnstown and Kirkersville
- 6-8 p.m. for Pataskala
Logan County
- 6-8 p.m. for London
- 4-6 p.m. for Plumwood
Marion County
- 5:30-7:30 for Marion
Perry County
- 6-8 p.m. for Thornville
Ross County
- 6-7:30 p.m. for Chillicothe
Union County
- 6-8 p.m. for Marysville and Plain City
Looking for alternative ways to get your sugar rush? Here are some other events in Columbus to snag some Halloween candy at.
Brick-or-treat Monster Party
October 1- 31, 10 a.m.-6 p.m.
LEGOLAND Discover Center Columbus at Easton
Halloween on The Green, Worthington
October 25, 6-8 p.m.
Old Worthington Green
Boo Off Broadway
October 26, Noon-3 p.m.
Grove City in the Park Street Promenade
Candy by the Carload
October 27, 4-6 p.m.
Seldom Seem Park, Powell
Tots Trick or Treat
October 31, 1:30 p.m.-2:30 p.m.
Pickerington City Hall
Five tips For trick-or-treating:
- Plan your route: Stick to familiar areas and map out a safe path to follow.
- Wear bright or reflective costumes: Make sure costumes are visible in the dark.
- Use crosswalks and sidewalks: Walk, and always cross streets at designated crosswalks.
- Stay in groups: Stick together with friends or family, and never let children go trick-or-treating alone.
- Carry a flashlight: Bring a flashlight to help you see in dark areas and ensure others can see you
Megan Brokamp is a contributing writer at CityScene Media Group. Feedback welcome at feedback@cityscenemediagroup.com.