Tips for trick-or-treating in Columbus

This year, Halloween lands on a Thursday, Oct. 31, and the Mid-Ohio Regional Planning Commission suggests celebrating on the same night to keep the festivities in sync with local traditions.

Here is a list of trick-or-treat times for communities across Columbus:

Delaware County

6-8 p.m. for Genoa Township, Ostrander, Powell and Sunbury

6-7:30 p.m. for Galena

Fairfield County

5-7 p.m. for Baltimore

5-7:30 p.m. for Canal Winchester

6-7:30 p.m. for Bremen and Lancaster

6-8 p.m. for Pickerington

Franklin County

5:30-7 p.m. for Bexley, Groveport and Madison Township

6-8 p.m. for all other communities

Licking County

5:30-7 p.m. for Heath and Newark

6-7:30 p.m. for Johnstown and Kirkersville

6-8 p.m. for Pataskala

Logan County

6-8 p.m. for London

4-6 p.m. for Plumwood

Marion County

5:30-7:30 for Marion

Perry County

6-8 p.m. for Thornville

Ross County

6-7:30 p.m. for Chillicothe

Union County

6-8 p.m. for Marysville and Plain City

Looking for alternative ways to get your sugar rush? Here are some other events in Columbus to snag some Halloween candy at.

Brick-or-treat Monster Party

October 1- 31, 10 a.m.-6 p.m.

LEGOLAND Discover Center Columbus at Easton

Halloween on The Green, Worthington

October 25, 6-8 p.m.

Old Worthington Green

Boo Off Broadway

October 26, Noon-3 p.m.

Grove City in the Park Street Promenade

Candy by the Carload

October 27, 4-6 p.m.

Seldom Seem Park, Powell

Tots Trick or Treat

October 31, 1:30 p.m.-2:30 p.m.

Pickerington City Hall

Five tips For trick-or-treating:

Plan your route: Stick to familiar areas and map out a safe path to follow.

Wear bright or reflective costumes: Make sure costumes are visible in the dark.

Use crosswalks and sidewalks: Walk, and always cross streets at designated crosswalks.

Stay in groups: Stick together with friends or family, and never let children go trick-or-treating alone.

Carry a flashlight: Bring a flashlight to help you see in dark areas and ensure others can see you

Megan Brokamp is a contributing writer at CityScene Media Group. Feedback welcome at feedback@cityscenemediagroup.com.