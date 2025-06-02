The Memorial Tournament concludes its 50th playing at Muirfield Village

Expand Memorial Tournament

After a week of fluctuating weather and close competition, Scottie Scheffler pulled out the win at the 50th playing of the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday. This is the second time in history that a player has claimed two consecutive titles at Muirfield Village, a feat previously accomplished only by Tiger Woods.

The tournament kicked off on Thursday, May 29, where Ben Griffin found his way to the top of the leaderboard. Players were met with rainy conditions on day two, and after a tumultuous day in the rain, Ben Griffin and Nick Taylor were tied for first.

The first two rounds of the 2025 Memorial Tournament presented by Workday were especially tough for the players, leading to the highest score needed to make the cut of any PGA TOUR event this season. Anyone who scored worse than 5-over-par (149 strokes) over the first two days didn’t advance to the weekend rounds.

Conditions cleared up on Saturday for gameplay, and defending champion Scottie Scheffler took the lead. Players were graced with sunny skies on Sunday for the final day, where Scheffler took the trophy yet again, finishing 10-under-par with a four-shot victory over Ben Griffin.

Beyond the fairways, the tournament week featured various community events, including the Fore!Fest at Bridge Park, offering live music, food trucks and local vendors. Additionally, plans were announced to transform the iconic Bogey Inn into a new entertainment destination, preserving its legacy while introducing modern attractions. The Bogey Inn still opened for live music and food vendors on Friday and Saturday for tournament-goers to enjoy after a long day on the course.

Tournament officials announced that the Captains Club has chosen David Graham as the Honoree for the 2026 tournament. A two-time major champion and the 1980 Memorial Tournament winner, Graham is widely respected for his sportsmanship, as well as his impact on the international growth of the game. His career, which includes wins on both the PGA TOUR and European Tour, makes him a fitting choice for this prestigious recognition.

Megan Brokamp is an editor at CityScene Media Group. Feedback welcome at mbrokamp@cityscenemediagroup.com.