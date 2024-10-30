The Buckeyes Face the Lions in a Top 5 matchup

Expand Photo Courtesy of Buckeye Huddle

Buckle up Buckeyes -- the highly anticipated showdown between Ohio State and Penn State this Saturday is expected to be one of the defining games of the college football season. Each year, the showdown between the Buckeyes and Penn State's Nittany Lions is an exciting one, but this year, the stakes are higher than ever.

Both teams come into the matchup with impressive records and are fighting to maintain their positions in the Big Ten. Ohio State's high-powered offense, led by quarterback Will Howard, will face a test against No. 4 Penn State who remains undefeated this season.

The Buckeye defense has held opponents to minimal scoring this season, and after a valiant effort last game, they Penn State will have to fight for its points. With Penn State's quarterback Drew Allar listed as questionable after a left leg injury in last week's game, the starting quarterback position hangs in the air leading into Saturday.

Ohio State has just five games left in the season, and after a loss to the Oregon Ducks, this game is crucial for College Football Playoff hopes.

Although the game will be held at Beaver Stadium, there are still plenty of ways to cheer on the Buckeyes from home. Ohio State's campus is home to many bars which fill with students and alumni each Saturday to watch the game.

Located less than a mile from the stadium, Little Bar is a popular spot for Buckeye fans. With a projector, tent and great gameday deals, Little Bar flourishes on fall Saturdays. Another popular college bar is Out-R-Inn. Although it is typically quite crowded on gameday, its

Expand Photo Courtesy of Land Grant Brewing Co. Land Grant Watch Party

energetic atmosphere and close proximity to pizza by the slice makes it worth it.

For those looking to venture to the Short North, Pint House is packed each Saturday with college football fans. With TVs lining the bar, a beer garden and a delicious brunch menu, it is sure to be a hotspot this weekend.

A second off-campus option is Land-Grant Brewing Co. This brewery will be hosting an OSU Watch Party with food trucks, two outdoor screens and DJs during breaks.

Megan Brokamp is a contributing writer at CityScene Media Group. Feedback welcome at feedback@cityscenemediagroup.com.