Review: Clairo charms concertgoers at sold out Columbus show

Like Billie Eilish and girl in red, Clairo, born Claire Cottrill, entered the indie pop stratosphere in the mid-to-late 2010s with a dreamy, alt-feminine look and sound that feels approachable and reads authentic, even to this day.

Recently, she stepped onto the KEMBA Live! stage at her sold-out show in Columbus, a stop on her tour promoting her newest album, Charm, released in July. This is the third full-length album we’ve seen from Clairo, following 2019’s Immunity, which featured hit songs “Flaming Hot Cheetos” and “Sofia” and 2021’s release of Sling, which featured “Blouse” and “Harbor.”

Expand Maisie Fitzmaurice Expand Maisie Fitzmaurice

Before she took the stage, South African-born indie artist Alice Phoebe Lou opened with a delightful set, fitting perfectly with Clairo’s soft-girl style. Clutching her acoustic guitar, her presence felt warm and comforting and her style screamed “2000s it-girl.” She comes off almost as a maternal figure – someone who makes you feel safe and accepted. I am looking forward to seeing more of her on this side of the pond.

The main act opens with Clairo, outfitted in her signature headphones, sitting around a group of friends laughing and seemingly collaborating on music. Like themes in Charm, the setting reflected a 70s jazz club feel with a flashy sequenced golden background and pops of velvety fuzz.

Eventually, the band members open with the poetic “Nomad.” Clairo begins to sway as she sings, oozing her sleepy and shy personality. She keeps her cutesy feminine attire we’ve come to expect from her, but something felt more sultry about this performance.

The audience became entranced by her and didn’t break their focus until the start of “Flaming Hot Cheetos” several songs later, which prompted the crowd to turn to each other excitedly upon hearing a favorite track.

Expand Maisie Fitzmaurice Expand Maisie Fitzmaurice Expand Maisie Fitzmaurice Expand Maisie Fitzmaurice Expand Maisie Fitzmaurice

The piano melodies stood out to me right away as they carried many of the new tracks, creating order and rhythm for her breezy vocals, especially during songs like “Sexy to Someone,” and “Slow Dance.” I was excited to see a flute on stage for songs like “Add Up All My Love.” As I expected, her soft voice was smooth and comforting throughout.

The jazzy, melodic sound isn’t the only element that makes Charm stand out, this album feels like an introduction to the full-grown adult Clairo who is increasingly confident and established.

Songs on the album like “Juna” show off a more soft-rock vibe, but like her previous albums, her lyrics read like a diary entry as she reflects on her experiences and expresses feelings regarding love, self-image and relatable inquiries.

Clairo and the band members created a magic setting that somehow made a crowded, sold-out show feel like an intimate Saturday night hangout with friends.

Maisie Fitzmaurice is an editor at CityScene Media Group. Feedback welcome at mfitzmaurice@cityscenemediagroup.com.