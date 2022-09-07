New Albany Symphony's new upcoming shows

This Friday, join the New Albany Symphony Orchestra for the first event of its 15th Anniversary Season, Latin Nights, at the Hinson Amphitheatre at 7:30 p.m., sponsored by Huntington Bank. The night will feature Maestro Luis Biava, who will bring to the stage Colombian cumbia, sultry samba, and the beautiful paso doble to celebrate Hispanic Heritage Month. Additionally, the new season painting by artist Amy Adams will be unveiled.

Luis Biava, the Maestro for the night and Music Director of the New Albany Symphony for 15 seasons began his music career playing the cello under the instruction of his uncle in his native Colombia, where he regularly performs with the Biava-Uribe Trio. He later received a bachelor’s degree in performance from the University of Michigan and a master’s degree from The Julliard School, where he studied with American cellist Leonard Rose. In addition to performance, Biava also studied conducting under the instruction of Michael Jinbo at the Pierre Monteux School in Hancock, Maine, and his father, former conductor-in-residence of the Philadelphia Orchestra and professor at Temple University.

Award-winning Latin dancers Aleko Khutisdze and Maria Robinson will also be performing at the event. Maria Robinson, a freshman at The Ohio State University and national competitor alongside coach Aleko Khutisdze initially began dancing when she was 8 years old after watching the show Dancing with the Stars. She now trains with top judges in the industry.

Khutisdze began dancing the folkloric dance of his home country of Georgia at the age of five and had the opportunity to travel the world. He visited the United States in 2001 and pursued Ballroom and Latin Dancing. Additionally, alongside partner Svetlana Iskhakov, he competed in International Latin dance from 2005-2013. Though he has since retired from dancing professionally, he continues to teach students to this day. He currently lives in Columbus with his family.

Tickets for Latin Nights are now available online at www.cbusarts.com or by calling the CAPA box office at 614-469-0939.

Taking the stage on Saturday is The Rhythm is Gonna Getcha! This sensory-friendly concert presented by the New Albany Symphony Orchestra is open to anyone but is an excellent choice for those on the autism spectrum, those with dementia and Alzheimer’s, and young families. Activities will be available in the lobby before the concert, so early arrival is suggested for those who wish to participate.

A free ticket offer is available online or over the phone for this sensory-friendly concert, courtesy of Google Data Centers. Visit www.newalbanysymphony.com and use the promo code GOOGLE before adding seats to the cart. The offer can also be secured by calling the CAPA box office and mentioning the code.

