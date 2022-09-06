New Albany Symphony - Latin Nights

The New Albany Symphony Orchestra will launch its 15th Anniversary Season with Latin Nights at the Hinson Amphitheater on Friday, September 9, 2022 at 7:30 pm. Maestro Luis Biava will bring his renowned Colombian heritage to the stage with sultry samba, Colombian cumbia, and the beautiful paso doble to celebrate Hispanic Heritage Month. The concert will feature award-winning Latin dancers, Aleko Khutisdze and Maria Robinson. The new season painting created by artist Amy Adams will also be unveiled this evening. The Hinson Amphitheater is located at 170 East Dublin-Granville Road, New Albany, Ohio, 43054. Latin Nights is sponsored by Huntington Bank.

For more info https://newalbanysymphony.com/event/latin-nights/