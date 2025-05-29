Midweek Music concert series set to begin at Riverside Crossing Park

Recharge from the midweek slump and bust out picnic blankets for a night of live music in Downtown Dublin.

Midweek Music, a free live concert series sponsored by Visit Dublin Ohio, is set to begin on June 4 at Riverside Crossing Park. Throughout the summer, nine different bands will take the stage on Wednesdays from 6-8 p.m.. Each act spans a variety of genres from classic rock to soulful electric blues to suit a wide array of musical tastes.

Expand Lake Effect

Ohio-based cover band Lake Effect will kick off the event. The five-piece rock band fronted by Clayton Burke performs covers of classic rock, country and pop pieces. With a collective 125 years of music experience, the band is sure to impress rock enthusiasts and casual listeners alike. Its familiar repertoire, coupled with a captivating performance, seeks to make audiences feel like they are rocking out on stage from their seats.

Expand Theo's Loose Hinges

Interested in discovering new original music? Look no further than Theo’s Loose Hinges. The band has been performing original music and covers since 2008 and has performed at more than 500 shows. The band’s soulful blues sound transports audiences back to the golden age of blues while keeping it fresh for the new generation with electric instrumentals.

Return the following week to catch Marty and the Docs, a beautifully bizarre blend of time-travelling shenanigans and music. The band travels across the Midwest performing its 100 percent live and accurate renditions of totally tubular 80’s hits. Inspired by the classic film Back to the Future, Marty and the Docs combines a quirky sci-fi concept with the members’ musical talent, bringing futuristic fun to the park.

Solo and duo acts such as Freak Duology and Trevor Tisdale will perform mellow acoustic covers, perfect for unwinding on a summer evening.

With so many musical talents to discover, audiences are sure to find one that hits all the right notes.

Avery Gillis is an editorial assistant at CityScene Media Group. Feedback welcome at feedback@cityscenemediagroup.com.