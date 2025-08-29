The Columbus Italian Festival 2025

Columbus Italian Festival 2025
Date: Friday, October 10 – Sunday, October 12, 2025
Location: Grounds of St. John the Baptist Italian Catholic Church, at the corner of Hamlet & East Lincoln Streets, Italian Village, Columbus, OH.
Admission
General admission: $10 per day
Children under 12: Free when accompanied by an adult
Italian Culture Pavilion Highlights
Dive into “Simply Italian” everything:
Italian line dances with San Giovanni Folk Dancers
Operatic arias and presentations on Italian arts and history
Cooking demonstrations featuring Abruzzese cuisine, including Saffron Risotto and La Pallotte
Regional Italian wines and classic Italian favorites
Basic Italian phrase lessons to help you “talk the talk” on your next visit to the Boot
Entertainment Schedule
Contemporary Stage: Local Columbus bands such as FAIR WEATHERED, SENSATIONAL SOUL BROTHERS, TRANS FAT ORCHESTRA, and more
Traditional Stage: Classic Italian music
Saturday Only: The return of ITALIAGATE — a new tent with a big-screen TV showing a favorite game, a tailgate party beforehand, tunes, and Italian line dancing through pre-game
Saturday Evening & Sunday Afternoon: Featured performances by The Sicilian Tenors, fresh from their PBS special filmed at Downton Abbey, accompanied by The Rick Brunetto Big Band — a must-see show!
Sunday Special Events
1:00 PM – Cheer on the Italian Festival Parade as it marches through Goodale Park
2:00 PM – High School Marching Band Competition hosted on the festival groundsColumbus on the CheapExperience Columbus
Carfagna’s Pasta Dinner
Sponsored by Carfagna’s, the beloved three-day St. John’s Pasta Dinner returns. Enjoy it on-site or take dinner home with you.
2025 Parking & Shuttle Information
Free Parking is available at the Columbus State Community College south lot at Long & Cleveland — a short shuttle ride away.
Additionally, the Columbus State Parking Garage at 534 E. Long Street offers free parking with free shuttle service to the festival grounds.
Note: The garage clearance is 7 ft 8 in.
Local chatter from Reddit suggests that while street parking gets tight, some areas may be free on Sunday, though availability varies.
Festival Schedule at a Glance
Friday 5:00 PM – 11:00 PM Festival kickoff, Italian Pavilion, live music
Saturday 12:00 PM – 11:00 PM Full activities, ITALIAGATE, evening headliner
Sunday 12:00 PM – 7:00 PM Parade, band competition, afternoon headliner