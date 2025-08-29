The Columbus Italian Festival 2025

Date: Friday, October 10 – Sunday, October 12, 2025

Location: Grounds of St. John the Baptist Italian Catholic Church, at the corner of Hamlet & East Lincoln Streets, Italian Village, Columbus, OH.

Admission

General admission: $10 per day

Children under 12: Free when accompanied by an adult

Italian Culture Pavilion Highlights

Dive into “Simply Italian” everything:

Italian line dances with San Giovanni Folk Dancers

Operatic arias and presentations on Italian arts and history

Cooking demonstrations featuring Abruzzese cuisine, including Saffron Risotto and La Pallotte

Regional Italian wines and classic Italian favorites

Basic Italian phrase lessons to help you “talk the talk” on your next visit to the Boot

Entertainment Schedule

Contemporary Stage: Local Columbus bands such as FAIR WEATHERED, SENSATIONAL SOUL BROTHERS, TRANS FAT ORCHESTRA, and more

Traditional Stage: Classic Italian music

Saturday Only: The return of ITALIAGATE — a new tent with a big-screen TV showing a favorite game, a tailgate party beforehand, tunes, and Italian line dancing through pre-game

Saturday Evening & Sunday Afternoon: Featured performances by The Sicilian Tenors, fresh from their PBS special filmed at Downton Abbey, accompanied by The Rick Brunetto Big Band — a must-see show!

Sunday Special Events

1:00 PM – Cheer on the Italian Festival Parade as it marches through Goodale Park

2:00 PM – High School Marching Band Competition hosted on the festival groundsColumbus on the CheapExperience Columbus

Carfagna’s Pasta Dinner

Sponsored by Carfagna’s, the beloved three-day St. John’s Pasta Dinner returns. Enjoy it on-site or take dinner home with you.

2025 Parking & Shuttle Information

Free Parking is available at the Columbus State Community College south lot at Long & Cleveland — a short shuttle ride away.

Additionally, the Columbus State Parking Garage at 534 E. Long Street offers free parking with free shuttle service to the festival grounds.

Note: The garage clearance is 7 ft 8 in.

Local chatter from Reddit suggests that while street parking gets tight, some areas may be free on Sunday, though availability varies.

Festival Schedule at a Glance

Friday 5:00 PM – 11:00 PM Festival kickoff, Italian Pavilion, live music

Saturday 12:00 PM – 11:00 PM Full activities, ITALIAGATE, evening headliner

Sunday 12:00 PM – 7:00 PM Parade, band competition, afternoon headliner