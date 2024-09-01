The Columbus Italian Festival 2024

A three-day celebration of the finest in food, entertainment and Italian culture on the grounds of St. John the Baptist Italian Church in Italian Village.

Our Italian Culture Pavilion is set to school ones self on “Simply Italian” EVERYTHING! Topic items offered in the Italian Pavilion are Italian line dances with San Giovanni Folk Dancers, historic events and the arias from many operas and Italian arts. Including cooking demonstrations of the foods of ABRUZZO: Saffron Risotto, La Pallotte, also fabulous regional Italian wines, along with other Italian and favorite dishes. Learn how to speak simple phrases that will assist your trip through the boot.

ENTERTAINMENT:

All three days present local bands on the Contemporary Stage and Classic Italian Music on the Traditional Stage. www.columbusitalianfestival.

The best of Columbus local entertainment is presented at various time on the contemporary stage: FAIR WEATHERED, SENSATIONAL SOUL BROTHERS, TRANS FAT ORCHESTRA and others. Check the website for all our bands and times.

SATURDAY: After a decade the return of -- ITALIAGATE A new tent with a television, showing a favorite game with a tailgate party beforehand with party tunes and Italian Line Dances till pre-game.

~~Saturday evenings and Sunday Afternoons entertainment welcomes the return of featured PBS favorite The SICILIAN TENORS, just completed their latest PBS special at the famed DOWNTON ABBEY. Accompanied by Central Ohio orchestra, The Rick Brunetto Big Band…. IT IS A MUST-SEE SHOW.

SUNDAY: At 1:00PM Cheer the Italian Festival Parade moving through Goodale Park which leads into the 2:00PM High School Marching Band Competition held on festival grounds.

CARFAGNA’S, One of the festival’s top sponsors brings back the three-day St. John’s Pasta Dinner, patrons are able to enjoy a meal on the grounds or take several home.

The Festival is at the historic Saint John the Baptist Italian Catholic Church, in Italian Village at the corner of Hamlet & E. Lincoln Streets. Admission is $10/day, children under 12 are free when accompanied by an adult.

NEW PARKING INFO for 2024

Free Parking for Italian Festival attendees will be in the Columbus State Community College Student Parking Garage located at 534 E. Long Street. The garage is a multi-level concrete structure bordered by E. Long Street, Washington Avenue and E. Spring Street. The garage has two entrances and one exit. Festival shuttle buses will pick up/drop off Festival attendees on Washington Avenue at E. Spring Street.

Garage Entrances

1.) The E. Long Street entrance can be accessed from E. Long Street just East of Washington Avenue.

2.) The Washington Avenue entrance is located midway between E. Long Street & E. Spring Street and can be accessed from either street.

Garage Exit:

The garage exit is located on the ground floor and empties vehicles onto E. Spring Street. Garage presents a 7’ clearance.

For more info https://www.columbusitalianfestival.com/