The Columbus Italian Festival 2023

A three-day celebration of the finest in food, entertainment and Italian culture on the grounds of St. John the Baptist Italian Church in Italian Village.

Stop by and enjoy some delicious food, lots of entertainment, the Columbus Italian Parade, marching bands, rides, raffles, Bocce Ball Competition and more. The parade is on Sunday at 1 p.m.

Entertainment includes Street Players, Louis Prima JR. and The Witnesses and Brian Michael Smith "Being Frank with Tony" – in addition to many more.

The Festival is at the historic Saint John the Baptist Italian Catholic Church, in Italian Village at the corner of Hamlet & E. Lincoln Streets. Admission is $10/day, children under 12 are free when accompanied by an adult.

For more info https://www.columbusitalianfestival.com/