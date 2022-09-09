The Columbus Italian Festival

A three-day celebration of the finest in food, entertainment and Italian culture on the grounds of St. John the Baptist Italian Church in Italian Village.

Stop by and enjoy some delicious food, lots of entertainment, the Columbus Italian Parade, marching bands, rides, raffles, Bocce Ball Competition and more. The parade is on Sunday at 1 p.m.

Entertainment includes Tre Bella, Nick Cosgrove, star of the hit Broadway musical Jersey boys with a tribute to the music of Frankie Valli, and Long Play – in addition to many more.

The Festival is at the historic Saint John the Baptist Italian Catholic Church, in Italian Village at the corner of Hamlet & E. Lincoln Streets. Admission is $10/day, children under 12 are free when accompanied by an adult.

For more info https://www.columbusitalianfestival.com/