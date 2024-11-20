Holiday pop-up bars in Columbus

As the holiday season heats up, toast to the festivities at the city’s best holiday-themed bars. Whether you're seeking cozy cocktails by twinkling lights or a night out in a winter wonderland, check out which bars are transforming this holiday season.

Land-Grant Brewing Company

Expand Photo Courtesy of Land Grant Brewing Company

This year, Land-Grant Brewing Company is debuting a spectacular transformation, turning its taproom into a holiday paradise. Guests can enjoy a specially crafted drink menu showcasing seasonal beers and holiday-inspired cocktails. On Tuesdays, stop by for holiday trivia and a holiday movie to add to festivities.

Drinks to try: Wintergarden Juicy IPA, Treelot Holiday Ale

The Bottle Shop

Don’t worry scrooges – there’s a place for you too this holiday season. The Bottle Shop unveiled Ebendezer’s, a Charles-Dickens themed pop-up bar this season, including a Victorian cocktail menu, themed decorations and more.

Expand Photo Courtesy of Brewdog

Brewdog

The holidays are in full swing in Columbus, and no one knows how to celebrate better than Brewdog. Each year, Brewdog Short North decks out for the holiday season, and this year, the festivities are moving to Brewdog Franklinton.

While you enjoy the festive decorations, stop by for their holiday-themed weekend brunch, including Pomegranate Mimosas, Loaded Breakfast Fries, Spiked Hot Chocolate and more. You can also stay warm and cozy up in Brewdog’s private igloos, available at DogTap Columbus, BrewDog New Albany and BrewDog Franklinton.

Citizens Trust

It’s a Christmas miracle! Citizens Trust returns this year with Miracle, its holiday cocktail pop-up bar, featuring delicious drinks that are the perfect way to get into the spirit. The beautiful atmosphere of Citizens Trust is elevated even further with holiday decorations and Christmas music.

Drinks to try: The Christmas Cricket, Christmapolitan

Megan Brokamp is a contributing writer at CityScene Media Group. Feedback welcome at feedback@cityscenemediagroup.com.