Give back through toy drives around central Ohio

Looking to spread some holiday cheer in Columbus this season? Many local organizations and businesses host toy drives, making it easy to donate and brighten a child’s Christmas. Check out where to drop off toys and help members of your local community below.

The Big 10 Toy Drive

Dec. 14

Nationwide Arena

Fans attending the December 14th Columbus Blue Jackets game against the Anaheim Ducks can support local families this holiday season by bringing a new, unwrapped toy to donate. In partnership with WBNS-10TV, the Blue Jackets are teaming up with The Salvation Army of Central Ohio to brighten the holidays for those in need. Volunteers will be stationed at arena entrances before the game to collect the donations. Donors will receive a voucher for two tickets to an upcoming home game.

Fill-A-Cruiser Toy Drive

Dec. 14

Dublin Justice Center

This year’s toy drive invites participants to drop off unwrapped gifts at the Dublin Justice Center, with a convenient drive-thru donation area available. To ensure all age groups are supported, community members are encouraged to donate gifts for children in two categories: newborn to 10 years and 11 to 17 years. Gift cards are also welcome and are used both as thoughtful gifts for teens and to help Get Behind the Badge purchase essential winter items like clothing.

Nationwide Children's Hospital Toy Drop

Dec. 12 and 14

Nationwide Children's Hospital

Sign up to drop off toy at Nationwide Children's Hospital and support the staff and children. Wish List items have been selected by Nationwide Children's developmental experts and are things frequently requested by patients.

NBC4 Firefighters 4 Kids Toy Drive

Dec. 14

CAS, 2540 Olentangy River Rd.

Salvation Army and Walmart "Angel Trees"

Each year, the Salvation Army Angel Tree program brings joy to over 1 million children by providing them with new clothing and toys. Shoppers can make a child’s Christmas special by choosing a tag from an Angel Tree, conveniently located inside local Walmart stores. These tags contain wish lists from children in need, making it easy to shop for the perfect gift. Donated items are delivered to families in time for Christmas morning.

